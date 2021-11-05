We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer are officially engaged!

The Twilight actress and her fiancée Dylan Meyer shocked fans by announcing their surprise engagement on The Howard Stern Show.

Sharing the big news, Kristen said, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

The 31-year-old star who depicted Princess Diana in Spencer this year, also told E! News that after dating for two years, she doesn’t want her wedding to be rushed, explaining, “I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing.”

Kristen and Dylan met on a movie set eight years ago, but they lost touch, after a couple years apart they then reconnected in 2019 after meeting at a mutual friend’s party, with Kristen confessing her love to Dylan after two weeks.

“The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late and we were in some sh***y bar,” she explained.

Adding, “Her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f**king in love with you.’ Like, done.”

Kristen is known for her free-spirited personality, as she explained that she doesn’t want to stick to traditional wedding plans, preferring a ‘chill’ wedding instead.

The BAFTA Award winner, said, “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot.”

“I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt.”