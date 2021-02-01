We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tyson Fury is set to become a father for the sixth time after he confirms his wife Paris's pregnancy.

The WBC champion and his wife Paris, 31, are already parents to Venezuela, 10, Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 12 months. But they are set to expand their family with news of this latest pregnancy.

Tyson, 32, shared the happy news on boxing correspondent Gareth A Davies’ YouTube series telling its host, “Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I’m very thankful.”

It’s not yet known whether they are having a boy or girl.

The couple met at a wedding when they were both teenagers but didn’t start dating until they were re-introduced a year later at Paris’s 16th birthday and they’ve been together ever since. Tyson said, “Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they’re all healthy. That’s the most important thing, you know, your health and your family.”

Tyson is the highest-paid fighter of 2020, with £46m in earnings, but he values family over his finances every time. He explained, “Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money. It doesn’t really matter but the one thing you can’t get back is your family. You can’t get back time lost and that’s the crazy thing about it all.”

He also spoke of how they were raising their children at their family home in Morecambe to understand the value of money and how to earn it rather than be spoilt.

Speaking about their parenting style, he said, “For me, it’s very important to stay close to my grassroots as I’ve got a lot of kids coming up, I’ve got five kids, very important for them to know the value of money.”

“It’s very important for them to know how to earn money. So, if they see me splashing out all the time and living a movie stars’ lifestyle they grow up thinking that’s the only way they can live.

“To earn from a normal job, £200-300-a-week, however much they’re going to get, they might think that’s no good if they’ve been spoiled rotten by multimillionaire parents. So I don’t do that. My kids don’t go to private school, I don’t have any private education, they just go to a normal school, everyone does normal stuff.”

Even Tyson’s wife has been making a career for herself too, having landed a role as a panelist on Loose Women last year.