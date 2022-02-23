Vicky Pattison is ENGAGED to boyfriend Ercan Ramadan

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison is engaged to beau Ercan Ramadan after he proposed on a luxury Dubai getaway.

The TV host broke the exciting news that she and her partner are ready to tie the knot, leaving her fans thrilled.

The Newcastle-born reality star captured the romantic moment Ercan dropped down on one knee on the beach in the UAE, holding a red ring box.

Giving followers a peek at her jaw-dropping diamond engagement ring, which was a stunning emerald cut solitaire with a diamond band, Vicky shared, “I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat… It’ll always be you. To our forever @ercan_ram…”

Fans and celebrities flocked to congratulate Vicky and Ercan on the fantastic news.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS MY ANGELS,” wrote Love Islander, Olivia Bowen.

“Oh my gosh 😭😭❤️❤️ I am so happy for you both! Congratulations beautiful,” added cleanfluencer, Mrs Hinch.

“Omg 😍 congratulations 🥰,” chipped in Lottie Tomlinson, who recently confirmed that she is pregnant.

Vicky has had to deal with more than her fair share of public heartbreak and relationship turmoil since becoming a household name in 2011, including the breakdown of two previous engagements.

Vicky and Ecran’s engagement may surprise some fans, given the reality TV star admitted last year that she was not in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

The outspoken star told The Sun, “I do think I’m getting to that stage that I’m ready to make that commitment to someone – not just anyone..Ercan.

“But I spent so many years rushing though life – wanting the next job, the next house, the next stage of my relationship.

“I’m not sending pictures of engagement rings or anything like that, I’m just really content. Yes marriage would be nice but it’s not going to affect how happy I am.”