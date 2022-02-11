Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her and Lewis Burton’s first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her first child, confirming the news she is expecting with Caroline Flack’s ex, Lewis Burton.

The influencer, who is the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, has announced she and former tennis player Lewis are set to be parents.

Lottie took to Instagram to share the news, posting a series of sweet snaps alongside Lewis, who previously dated the late Love Island host, Caroline Flack, who killed herself in February of 2020.

In her post, she shared a picture of herself holding her growing baby bump, and one of Lewis with his hand on her stomach. She captioned the post simply, writing, ‘just the 3 of us ❤️.’

Fans and famous friends flocked to congratulate Lottie, including her twin sisters Daisy and Pheobe.

Daisy wrote, “Finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much ❤️.”

With Phoebe adding, “Ahhhhhhh! Cannot wait for the new addition 😍 over the moon for you both x”

Little Mix star, Perrie Edwards, who also recently welcomed her first child, wrote, “Congratulations beauty! Get ready for the most incredible ride of your life! ♥️.”

And Love Island alumni and fellow influencer, Molly-Mae said, “Oh my gosh! Congratulations 🥺🥺🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

The dad-to-be also commented with, “I love you both forever ❤️.”

The couple confirmed their romance in May 2020, following Caroline’s tragic death in February. The pair reportedly bonded over their grief, with Lottie also facing heartbreak, after the death of her mother from a battle with Leukemia in 2016 and the death of her sister, Félicité just two years later in 2019.

Speaking to the Mirror, Lottie opened up about her family’s loss and her plans for the future. She said, “I’m excited for the future – I’ve got a lot I want to do workwise and I’m excited to meet someone and have my own family. My sisters and I are really maternal, baby mad.

“What has happened has given me such a perspective on life, a strength, and a resilience, and anything that life throws at me, I feel like I can cope because I’ve got through the worst, horrible things. I’ve got an armour where I can deal with anything.”