Actress Victoria Ekanoye has welcomed a baby boy with her partner Jonny Lomas!

The former Coronation Street star welcomed her firstborn this week announcing the couple’s ‘miracle’ in a sweet post on Instagram.

The new mum penned an adorable tribute to her son, as she revealed the happy news to fans while holding her baby’s hands in a lovely video, taken in the first days of newborn life.

The overjoyed actress wrote, ‘Our prince, our love, our world, our miracle,’ alongside the clip hashtagged ‘family’.

Victoria’s friends and former co-stars flocked to congratulate her on the happy arrival as Lucy Fallon wrote, ‘Congratulations guys! So pleased for you both xxxx’

Fellow ex Corrie star Samia Longchambon added, ‘Oh wow! Beautiful news… huge congratulations to you all darling girl! Xxx’

Hollyoaks’ Rachel Adedeji praised the new mum commenting, ‘Congratulations to you and your wonderful family, such a blessing. Wishing you all the best and hopefully see you again soon mama.’

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt also took to the comments penning, ‘You did it, mama! So happy for you and your gorgeous Lil family! Congratulations!’

The successful delivery news follows the couple’s reluctance to overshare as they waited until November to announce the expectance news due to Victoria’s health complications.

Victoria had been regarded as a high-risk pregnancy due to her blood cell disorder (sickle cell anaemia) which was discovered back when she was 22.

The happy family suffered further complications as she revealed that her baby had been breech for the last two months.

The couple went on to announce that Victoria would have to undergo a cesarean delivery as the baby’s position had not changed and her due date was looming.

Victoria, who was due this month, later announced on Instagram that a procedure to move the baby the baby’s head down worked and she was back on track for a safe delivery.