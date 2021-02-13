We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Justin Timberlake has issued a pubic apology to Britney Spears following the release of her explosive documentary, Framing Britney Spears - but what did Justin do to Britney?

Following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, fans of the US star have hit back at her ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake in light of footage of the former couple.

The documentary looks into Britney’s rise to fame, her life in the intense media spotlight and the legal arrangements surrounding her father’s control over her finances – the conservatorship that sparked the #FreeBritney movement online.

What did Justin Timberlake do to Britney Spears?

Justin has faced criticism from Britney’s fans over footage of the couple in the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Fans claim that Justin treated Britney poorly during their relationship and have hit back at him for the way he spoke about her during and after their relationship ended.

The archived clips in the documentary show Justin revealing details of his sexual relationship with Britney, after she had told the media she had hoped to wait until after marriage to have sex.

Some have alleged that Justin had a big part to play in the downfall of her career and mental wellbeing.

When did Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears date?

Justin and Britney dated between 1999 and 2002, while he was in boyband N*Sync and she was at the height of her early fame.

After their split Justin sparked rumours that Britney had cheated on him by hiring a ‘lookalike’ actress to appear in the music video for his song Cry Me a River.

Why did Justin Timberlake apologise to Britney Spears?

Following the recent backlash surrounding his relationship with Britney, Justin has spoken out to issue a public apology to her, saying he is ‘deeply sorry’ and ready to ‘take accountability’.

Justin also admitted that at times he ‘contributed to the problem’, ‘spoke out of turn’ and ‘didn’t stand up for what was right’.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Justin said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Justin also reached out to Janet Jackson to say sorry for his lack of support, following the controversy surrounding their 2004 Super Bowl performance in which he accidentally tore her outfit, exposing her breast.

Justin’s apology

Justin shared a public apology to Britney on February 12th 2021, taking to Instagram to release the statement with his 59 million followers.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

"I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. "I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.