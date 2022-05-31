What is Binley Mega Chippy and why is it trending?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s not often that a chip shop goes viral but lots of people are asking what is Binley Mega Chippy after the eatery sparked talk on TikTok.

Viral TikTok trends spread over the internet fast and now there's a clip that once you've listened to it, you'll struggle to get it out of your head.

What is Binley Mega Chippy?

Binley Mega Chippy is a fish and chip shop located in a Coventry suburb that sells everything you’d expect from a tradition chippy plus more including Kebabs, chicken, burgers and Pukka pies.

The eatery has a 4.5 star rating on Google and approximately 697 reviews at the time of writing this. And up until this week, only locals had probably heard of it. And that’s because it was just a regular fish and chip shop located in the Midlands.

Why is Binley Mega Chippy trending?

Binley Mega Chippy is trending on TikTok after a song was shared on the social media platform. The fast-food premises appears to have caught the eye of social media users back in April when one user posted a video featuring a compilation of takeaways across the country and it was featured as one of these.

Since then a series of videos and memes have been popping up on users timelines with everyone watching, sharing and even paying the place a visit to see what all the fuss is about.

And the chippy itself is super thankful for all the interest it’s sparked. It commented, “Thank you for the support!”

There’s no wonder as one chippy local revealed, “I live 3 min from there and it’s so busy.”

Meanwhile some users are begging for the song to be made into a sound.

Another added, “New ringtone. thanks.”

Good luck with getting that out of your head any time soon!

