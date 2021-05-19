We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest final 2021 - and what channel is it on? All you need to know about this year's competition...

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for 2021 and while the contest hardly ever sees the UK entry score highly, it’s still one of the great entertainment shows of the year. Now people can meet indoors, it’s a great excuse to have a couple of friends round to watch with a few drinks.

But the question on everyone’s lips is when is the Eurovision Song Contest final for 2021 taking place? Well, fear not for we have all the details of the 65th edition of the singing competition…

When is the Eurovision Song Contest final 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest final for 2021 takes place on Saturday 22nd May. The contest is being held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country’s victory at the 2019 contest held in Tel Aviv with Duncan Laurence’s song Arcade. If you’ll be cheering on the UK’s entry, just make sure you hang your Union Jack flag the correct way around.

The Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so the Netherlands’ chance to host the show had been held over until now. It is the fifth time that the Netherlands hosts the contest, having previously done so in 1958, 1970, 1976, and 1980.

What channel is Eurovision 2021 on?

There are a variety of ways to watch the Eurovision Song Contest over the world but in the UK, the show is being streamed on BBC One as usual with broadcasts starting at 8pm. It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 in a programme hosted by Ken Bruce.

Will Eurovision 2021 have an audience?

As the UK restrictions ease to allow more people to meet up inside and outdoors, this year’s contest in Rotterdam will have a socially distanced audience of 3,500 people – that’s 20 per cent of the usual capacity. Regardless of whether there would ever be a live audience organisers claimed, “We always said no matter what happens with the pandemic we will have a song contest.”

Lateral flow tests are one way of testing for Covid, those attending on the night will have to show a negative test certificate to gain entry.

Is Graham Norton doing Eurovision 2021?

Yes, Graham Norton will be reprising his role as presenter and commentator of Eurovision 2021 for the BBC viewers. Graham is renowned for his witty remarks and entertaining lines, making the viewing experience a giggle when it comes to understanding what is going on whilst reading out all the interesting facts and figures that are worthy answers to any tricky pub quiz.

What is the UK entry for Eurovision 2021?

Thirty-five-year-old James Newman is the UK entry for Eurovision 2021, and will sing his song Embers in the hope of receiving the highest points from other countries voting on the night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPDx7SkHQNE/

When is the Eurovision 2021 Semi final?

Video of the Week

Ahead of the final, the second part of the semi-finals for Eurovision 2021 will next be broadcast on BBC Four on Thursday, May 20. Resident hosts Scott Mills and Sara Cox who is covering for Rylan Clark-Neal after he fell ill, and will present live from London, and are this year joined by Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and footballer Chelcee Grimes.

A semi-finals show was held on Tuesday, 18th May. With the remaining countries put forward to compete against each other in the live finals this weekend.