When is Tiger King 2 on Netflix and is Joe Exotic still in prison?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix sooner than you think, with more drama, debauchery and madness promised.

It was the TV series that shocked, stunned and gripped audiences during the first coronavirus lockdown. With tales of tigers, shoddy business deals, big cat rivalry, a missing ex-husband AND a failed murder plot all dominating the narrative in this beggars belief story. Over the 8 episodes, viewers were introduced to characters of both the furry and frightening kind. And if you didn’t know anything about who Joe Exotic is then you’d clearly been living under a rock.

Thankfully Tiger King fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out what happened next to the show’s crazy cats, with season 2 arriving on screens very soon. And alongside popular dramas like Guilt series 2 and The Outlaws, Tiger King season 2 is at the top of our Autumn watchlist.

When is Tiger King 2 on Netflix?

Tiger King 2 will be released on Netflix on November 17, 2021.

Netflix confirmed the return of the hit show in September, promising fans “just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

The streaming giant also teased a photo of lead character Joe Exotic during the announcement. Suggesting that the Tiger King would be back for season 2.

What is Tiger King 2 about?

Tiger King series 2 will look into Joe Exotic’s ongoing feud with Jeff Lowe, who currently runs and owns Joe’s zoo.

In the official trailer, an interviewer asks Joe: “What’s the nature of the dispute between you and Mr Lowe?” To which Mr Exotic replies “very personal,” – setting the scene for some further upheaval.

The trailer also appears to delve into how the lives of Tiger King 1’s central characters have changed following the success of season 1. And talking of the original series – Tiger King 2 continues to question the circumstances around the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s ex-husband, Don Lewis.

The 59-year-old has been missing since August 18, 1997, when he left his home in Tampa, Florida, and never returned. And both fans of the show and Tiger King cast members have alleged his former wife Carole knows more details.

Revisiting this in series 2, the narrative looks into Don’s connections with underground Costa Rica crime operations as another possible answer to his disappearance.

The official synopsis for Tiger King 2 also promises the return of several season 1 stars:

“The Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Who is in the cast of Tiger King 2?

Audiences can expect the same colourful characters in the second instalment of the hit Netflix show:

Joe Exotic , ex-zookeeper nicknamed ‘the Tiger King’ who owned and ran the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma between 1998-2018.

, ex-zookeeper nicknamed ‘the Tiger King’ who owned and ran the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma between 1998-2018. Carole Baskin , a big cat rights activist and CEO of animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

, a big cat rights activist and CEO of animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Howard Baskin, Carole’s current husband and fellow activist and sanctuary owner.

Jeff Lowe , businessman and new owner of G.W. Zoo (following Joe’s arrest)

, businessman and new owner of G.W. Zoo (following Joe’s arrest) Lauren Lowe, Jeff’s wife

Tim Stark , owner of the Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, Indiana.

, owner of the Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, Indiana. Allen Glover, Jeff Lowe’s friend and the hitman Joe Exotic hired to unsuccessfully kill Carole Baskin

Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle , owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina

, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina James Garretson, a businessman acquainted with Joe Exotic who later turned FBI informant

Rick Kirkham, reality TV producer who helped set up Joe Exotic’s internet show.

Sadly the new season of Tiger King will not feature G.W. Zoo zookeeper Eric Cowie who died aged 53 in September this year.

Is Joe Exotic still in prison?

Yes, Tiger King star Joe Exotic is still in prison. The 58-year-old is currently serving a sentence of 22 years at the Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth for an attempted murder-for-hire and 17 other animal abuse related crimes.

Joe – full name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – was arrested in September 2018 for hiring two men to kill rival Carol Baskin. It is alleged that he tried to pay a hitman $3,000 to murder the Big Cat Rescue founder.

In March 2019, Joe stood trial for the murder-for-hire charge plus other violations against animals. He was convicted on eight counts under the Lacey Act for counterfeit wildlife records. And was found guilty of a further 9 counts under the Endangered Species Act for killing five tigers and illegally selling tigers across state lines.

Joe appealed his 22 year sentence in July 2021 and a federal appeals court ordered that the Tiger King be re-sentenced due to the current “excessive” sentence length. And we’re still waiting to hear what the new sentence time will be.

Despite his current imprisonment, Joe does appear in season 2 of Tiger King. With new interviews from the star promised in the next instalment.