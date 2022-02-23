Where is Jamie Theakston and why isn’t he on Heart radio?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Radio listeners tuning in to Heart radio are wondering where is Jamie Theakston now? as the presenter is notably missing from the breakfast radio show.

The star normally hosts the weekly breakfast show alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden but today he wasn’t on the show which airs from 6.30am until 10am.

His unexpected absence has prompted listeners to ask what’s happened to him…

Where is Jamie Theakston now?

Jamie Theakston is “not well” and is thought to be at home resting as fellow radio presenter Jason ‘JK’ King announced on Wednesday’s show, “I’m in for Jamie Theakston, he’s not too well” as he took up his seat in the London-based radio studio alongside Amanda Holden.

Just days ago Jamie uploaded a clip to his Instagram of him showing off his skiing skills on the slopes of Les Gets in France. But it looks like he’s fallen ill after being on holiday over the half-term.

Jamie and Amanda celebrated getting 3.9 million listeners each week to their breakfast radio show and Jamie thanked listeners, he wrote, “Thank you for your company! @thisisheart @noholdenback @global #Rajar”

Jason King is covering for Jamie and is likely to be on the show until he returns. JK normally hosts a show alongside Kelly Brook.

Jamie’s co-host, Amanda Holden told listeners, “Jamie’s under the weather” before she told Jamie, should he be listening, “Get well soon darling!”

Is Jamie Theakston still married?

Jamie Theakston is married to Sophie Siegle. He met Sophie, manager of private members’ club Soho House, at the Oscars ceremony in 2007. They married in September 2007 and they have two children, Sidney, 13, and son Kit, 12.

Jamie paid a sweet tribute to his wife on their 12th anniversary in 2019, he uploaded a snap from his wedding day and captioned it, “12 years ago she gave up looking for someone better than me xxx”

Jamie Theakston net worth?

Jamie Theakston’s net worth is an estimated at £735k – £ 3.6 according to Celebs Trend Now. This fortune was accumulated through Jamie’s various careers, such as radio presenter, actor, and TV presenter.

Jamie is best-known for presenting on Heart Radio but he used to host Top of the Pops, Live & Kicking and is narrator of Traffic Cops and Motorway Cops.

You can tune in to Heart Radio breakfast show from 6.30am-10am weekdays.