Is Amanda Holden married and does she have kids? Fans are wondering with the star set to return to screens as a judge on Series 15 of Britain’s Got Talent.

Until the iconic talent show returns on 9th April, fans can tune in to Heart FM’s breakfast show which she presents alongside Jamie Theakston.

The actress and media personality often hits headlines for her glamorous outfits, diet and exercise secrets and social media antics but recently she showed her sense of humour buying Simon Cowell a pair of stabilisers for his electric bike after he had a second near-death accident.

It was rumoured she was ‘set to replace’ Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice but Stephen Mulhern was drafted in instead, and as filming wraps following 10 days of auditions for BGT, we look at Amanda’s family life…

Is Amanda Holden married?

Amanda Holden is married to record producer Chris Hughes – not the Love Island star of the same name.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset after meeting back in 2003 when they were both in LA. But they didn’t start dating until 2004.

Their wedding reception was held at Babington House – an exclusive members-only club and hotel nearby. With a winter-themed wedding, Amanda and Chris had fake snow, candles and Christmas ivy hung over the entrance to give an added festive feel.

The couple currently live in a lavish home in Richmond-Upon-Thames.

Chris, 67, is Amanda’s second husband. Before marrying Chris Amanda was married to TV presenter and comedian Les Dennis.

Amanda, 50, previously revealed that her husband isn’t happy about the news headlines she often makes.

She admitted in 2016, “Much to my poor husband’s dismay, I confess everything to some newspaper or other every week by accident or on Twitter, because I am chatty. I have no more secrets because of social media and life in general.”

She continued, “I wear my heart on my sleeve and most people know everything about me. Obviously, there are things that are still personal that I wouldn’t broadcast but mostly this is it.”

When asked if she regretted anything she had said, she exclaimed, “Oh god! All the time! Every week! Every week when I sit on the naughty step because Chris puts me there.”

Amanda once told The Sun about her “primal” sex life with Chris.

She spilled, “He can’t keep his hands off me. I actually tell him off because I say, ‘I don’t want to have a kiss and a grope while I’m trying to load the dishwasher.'”

The couple regularly enjoy family holidays and Amanda previously revealed Chris almost died after choking on a piece of pasta.

Does Amanda Holden have kids?

Amanda Holden has two kids – daughters Alexa ‘Lexi’, 16, and 10-year-old Hollie – with husband Chris Hughes. The couple are also parents to son Theo who was stillborn at seven months and would have marked his 11th birthday this year.

Amanda always keeps the memory of her late son alive by posting tributes on her Instagram. Her latest post read, “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo ❤️.”

What is Simon Cowell’s relationship with Amanda Holden?

Simon Cowell is a close friend of Amanda Holden and the pair have known each other for many years.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, Amanda previously admitted, “I suppose our relationship changed from being quite flirty and fun with each other, to settling down with people we are both in love with but still having that flirty, nice behaviour.”

Simon is engaged to long-term girlfriend Lauren Silverman and the couple share son Eric, seven.

Amanda went on to reveal she has strong feelings for her boss as she continued, “I absolutely bloody adore Simon. He is one of the naughtiest people I know.”

“We are too involved with other people for it to ever be anything. But I have always loved him because he’s really good at not giving you b*******,” she added.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on 9th April 2022 on ITV