Where was Hidden filmed, where is it set and who is in the cast?

Fans of BBC One drama Hidden are delighted with the return of Series 3 but it’s got them wondering where was the new season of Hidden filmed as we look at where is it set and who is in the cast?

Following in the footsteps of BBC dramas Four Lives and Rules of the Game, the broadcaster is set to air the third and final season of welsh crime drama Hidden.

When a body is found in a river, DCI Cadi John leads an investigation into the lives of two brothers. The brothers have secrets to hide, a harrowing history, but you can’t out run your past and with the story about to unfold we look at where the show is filmed…

Where was Hidden filmed?

Hidden was filmed in various welsh locations including Snowdonia, Bangor and Caernarfon, as well as Rhyd Ddu and Nant Ffrancon valley. The welsh countryside has featured in the previous series and was too stunning to not include in the ultimate show.

Series producer Hannah Thomas said, “One of the most rewarding elements of filming Hidden has always been the opportunity to film in the beautiful Welsh landscape. We revisited so many of our iconic locations in this third and final series and the entire cast and crew shed a tear as we left Cadi’s island home.

Hannah continued, “From the mountains of Snowdonia, to the urban centres of Bangor and Caernarfon, from the farmhouses at the foot of Rhyd Ddu to the isolated Nant Ffrancon valley, the locations in Hidden have always been a fourth character and this remains the same in this series.”

And speaking about filming the show for the very last time, she added,”Hidden has always been a series about people on the edge – on the edge of society, on the edge geographically of Wales, and on the edge in terms of their grasp on their lives. It has been a joy to produce and I will miss it dearly.”

To remind yourself of series 2 watch the trailer below…

Where is Hidden set?

Hidden is set in Wales among the sweeping and rugged landscape of the mountains and coast of Snowdonia – a real place in the northwest Wales. Interweaving storylines see the drama, which is in its third and final series comprising of six one-hour long episodes, deal with class prejudice, mental health, self-harm and brutality against women, all set within the breathtaking terrain of Snowdonia and south Wales.

A synopsis for the series reads, “After a local man’s body is found in a remote river DCI Cadi John gets embroiled in the case which bears the signs of a brutal and frenzied attack. Since we last saw DCI Cadi John her relationship with pathologist Rachel West has flourished – despite the secrets Cadi keeps from her – and she relies on Rachel to help identify the cause of death.

“Nearby a local labourer Siôn Thomas (Sion Ifan) returns home to his brother Glyn, who has Down’s syndrome. Siôn became Glyn’s carer after the tragic death of their mother years previously. Having perpetually been let down by the various systems that should have protected them Siôn is frustrated and wants nothing more than to provide for his brother.”

Who is in the cast of Hidden?

The cast returning for the third and final series of Hidden Sian Reese-Williams and Siôn Alun Davies who both reprise their roles as DCI Cadi John and DS Owen Vaughan respectively. Joining the leading cast is Mali Tudno Jones, who plays pathologist Rachel West, Justin Melluish as Glyn Thomas who is the brother of Sion Thomas (played by Sion Ifan)

Speaking about his character, Sion Ifan said, “Sion Thomas is a complicated guy who’s been dealt a tough hand in life. On paper he is a carer for his brother Glyn, who has Down’s syndrome. Glyn is the reason he gets out of bed in the morning. However we quickly see that in actual fact he needs his brother as much as his brother needs him. Sion is haunted by a tragic past and as the series progresses we see how this pushes him into a deep, dark, and desperate quest for the truth and for justice.”

Introducing his character Justin added, “Glyn is a main character in series three of Hidden so I am very proud to have played him. Glyn works at the local farm shop and lives with his brother Siôn who is his carer. However as events unfold there is a little role reversal. Glyn is Siôn’s rock and so is integral to the storyline.”

Hidden returned to BBC One on Wednesday, March 16, at 9pm and BBC Four on Saturday, March 19, at 9pm. The series will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.