Who is Naga Munchetty married to? Views are wondering after the BBC presenter admitted she was mortified after inviting a friend to ‘Netflix and chill’ without knowing its hidden meaning.

The TV star, who always leaves fans wondering where she is when she’s absent from her BBC Breakfast role, made a hilarious confession on her BBC Radio 5 Live show when she was speaking to her listeners about sayings that were either forgotten or had fallen out of common use.

During the discussion, Naga, 46, spoke to an expert about the origin of certain idioms but in doing so, she was horrified with her own discovery.

One of Naga’s callers was lexicographer and language podcaster Terry Victor, who brought up the phrase “Netflix and chill” which originated as an internet slang term and is used as a euphemism for sexual activity – typically casual sex.

However, this common phrase was lost on Naga, who appeared to have been taking it literally all this time.

“Doesn’t it mean relax?” She asked.

“Yeah, well the relaxing is very intimate,” Victor replied euphemistically, “You come round to somebody’s house for a Netflix and Chill.”

At this, Naga appeared flabbergasted, exclaiming, “Oh! Oh my goodness. So It’s like a date? Or a booty call?”

But who is Naga married to and who is her husband?

Who is Naga Munchetty married to?

Naga Munchetty is married to James Haggar. The couple had their first date at a pool club – it was a perfectly fitting location as they are both snooker fans. After several years of dating, they got married in 2007 and currently live together in Hertfordshire.

The TV star tends to keep her married life out of the spotlight but she previously revealed her secrets to her happy marriage in an interview with The Guardian in 2016 when she admitted that playing golf and “being kind to each other” was key to their relationship.

She said, “[Golf] gives us a few hours together when we’re walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference.

“When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right.”

Has Naga Munchetty got a family?

Naga Munchetty and her husband James do not have a family together but while they don’t share any children they do share some cats Xena, Missy and Bella.

Last year Naga opened up about their decision not to have children, revealing that she has been branded “wicked” for not creating a brood in the past.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live last year, Naga, said, “I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn’t want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren . It’s quite interesting, isn’t it, how people react?”

She added, “I’m past the age now where people expect me to have children. But people can be quite forthright: ‘Oh, you can’t have them?

“I think people find it unusual that both in the relationship have agreed or decided or come to the conclusion that they don’t want children.”

Despite not having any children of her own, Naga admitted she was good at stopping babies from crying. She said, “I think I don’t have that anxiety, so I can actually stop them crying.

“Which always surprises all of my friends with newborn babies because they’re always a little bit scared when I take them.”

Meanwhile, Naga’s mother is from Tamil Nadu in India and her father is Mauritian. They each moved to Wales, in the early 1970s, to study, her mother for dentistry and her father training to be a nurse.

They married in London, without telling their parents until they had done it. And Naga has a sister with whom she grew up in South London.

Who is Naga Munchetty’s husband?

Naga Munchetty’s husband is TV consultant James Haggar who she has been married to for 15 years this year.

James also works on the Sky News panel show The Pledge and is a keen golfer and snooker player.

Naga often shares photographs of herself and James playing golf or drinking with friends.

Naga shared her support for her husband’s charity challenge when he took on the #twopointsixchallenge for Caring Matters Now support group doing 26 sets of 26 press-ups with 2.6 min breaks – 676 in total.

At the time he confessed, ‘That was tough, but pleased I completed it to support this charity.’

What does James Hagger do for a living?

James Hagger works as a TV consultant for a living. He worked as a senior director for CNBC International for a decade before joining Sky where he is a television director and broadcast consultant.

His other work credits include being a senior director on Five News/OK TV for BSkyB between 2005 and 2012.

He’s also worked for ITV Studios for two years, before going freelance in 2014 as a multi-camera director and broadcast consultant.