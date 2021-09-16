We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Naga Munchetty this morning and has she left BBC Breakfast? Here's all we know as fans wonder if she's quit the show.

There have been a few changes at the BBC on radio and TV in recent months with the departure of longstanding TV host Louise Minchin, and before that Nick Grimshaw and Annie Mac quit Radio 1.

And now, after a long absence from screens, BBC Breakfast fans are wondering where is Naga Munchetty this morning?

The broadcaster normally hosts the BBC Breakfast show alongside Charlie Stayt but she has been absent from screens.

Where is Naga Munchetty this morning?

Naga Munchetty normally hosts BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but she is missing from the sofa this morning.

Instead, Nina Warhurst has taken her place on the sofa this morning, as she appears to have taken over from Louise Minchin.

Nina tweeted, ‘Hold tight! She’s off Thanks for the gentle encouragement, the firm words of wisdom, and the hand-me-down telly trousers (despite being two foot taller than I am) @louiseminchin we will miss you Go forth & and kip beyond 4am.’

It is not yet known how long Nina will be hosting with Charlie but she is confirmed to return to host tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dan Walker, who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, is busy rehearsing ahead of the opening show this weekend.

Where is Naga Munchetty?

Naga Munchetty hosts BBC 5 Live Monday to Wednesday but from Thursday to Saturday she is supposed to be BBC Breakfast host.

The broadcaster has been active on Twitter, retweeting items for the BBC, including some pieces of work she completed for BBC Sounds visiting care homes to speak to residents, but she has failed to tell fans where she is.

One viewer speculated her absence was due to a shake-up with the rota of presenters.

They tweeted, ‘Has Naga been promoted to Monday to Wednesday next week on BBC Breakfast? She isn’t on this morning.’

While others praised Nina’s work. One fan put ‘@BBCBreakfast nice to see @NinaWarhurst on the sofa with Charlie they work well together,’

And another added, ‘Lovely to see Nina on the sofa. Hope she is going to be Dan’s new oppo.’

Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast?

It is not thought that Naga Munchetty has left BBC Breakfast as back in January she addressed the rumours when she had been made a host of BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday’s to Wednesday.

At the time she confirmed she will be continuing with her normal slot of Thursday to Saturday on the red sofa. ‘Not leaving Breakfast – will be back on Thursday X,’ she replied to one follower after sharing a snap of inside her work bag.

It could well be that Naga is simply enjoying some days off to take part in a spot of golf as she is a self-confessed ‘slightly-obsessed golfer’.

Naga’s radio show runs from 11am to 1pm Monday to Wednesday and the changes to the schedule were announced when Nicky Campbell revealed he was leaving BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast.

The changes in timings, with her show starting an hour later, could be to allow her to host BBC Breakfast on Monday to Wednesday.

One viewer speculated, ‘#BBCBreakfast Apparently Naga Munchetty will be on our breakfast screens 5 days a week.’

And one fan praised her journalism skills, ‘think @TVNaga01 is one of the most sensible voices on TV and radio today. Be it greens keeping or something more trivial like current affairs she says it like it is and cuts through the b.s.’

In March this year, BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were replaced following a joke about the union flag and Queen’s Elizabeth’s portrait in the background of an interview with MP Robert Jenrick. They were forced to apologise for liking a joke tweet about flags.

But viewers will have to watch this space to see what happens.

BBC Breakfast airs daily at 6am on BBC One.