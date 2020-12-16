We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will Young has told an inquest how caring for his late twin brother Rupert “became too much” as he struggled with depression and addiction.

Rupert Young died on August 2 aged 41, with his body found in the Thames, and Pop Idol winner Will attended an inquest at Poplar Coroners Court on Monday, along with his mother.

The singer – who had lived with his brother on and off for three years – told the inquest, “I was a carer for him but it became too much. He could not look after himself and I did not believe he could look after his own life.

“I feel it is difficult for me. I am someone who is pretty in control over my emotional wellbeing. I am a functional adult. I have done a lot of work on myself.”

Will continued to open up on how his brother had been battling with mental health issues for “decades” and had tried to kill himself numerous times.

He said, “Rupert struggled with depression and anxiety, I would say for 20 years.

“Over that time, more times than I can think of, there have been suicide attempts or suicide ideation. Most of the time it was threatening to jump off my roof, threatening to jump off a bridge, having a noose around his neck, having a knife . . . it would be a cry for help.

“There were few times actually that he had gone full, full, full through with it.”

Rupert’s death came just days after he was talked down from Westminster Bridge by emergency workers and was taken to A&E.

The family’s barrister said that he had managed to discharge himself from St Thomas Hospital in central London before taking his own life at the same bridge, and that the family had concerns over systemic failings in his care, but hospital bosses deny any mistakes and say Rupert absconded.

Rupert’s body was found in the Thames with a hospital tag on him, with a toxicology report finding alcohol in his system at the time of his death. The medical cause of death was given as immersion.

The inquest continues.

For support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.