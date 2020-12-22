Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée are expecting their first baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

That ‘70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco took to social media earlier this week to announce their baby news.

The happy couple, who have been engaged since January, shared the same photographs on their respective Instagram accounts.

Captioned ‘It’s just us 3 now’, the beautiful photoshoot pictures showed Wilmer and Amanda with her baby bump against a dramatic and colourful backdrop.

The phrase they chose to use is perhaps even more heartfelt as it is an adorable throwback to the one the couple used on their engagement announcement pictures on January 1. There they wrote: ‘It’s just us now’ on their posts.

How have people responded to the news?

Following the posts the parents-to-be have been flooded with support. Fellow celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple. This includes singer Avril Lavigne, who excitedly commented: ‘Congratulations to you both !!!!!!!!!💖💖💖💖’ as well as actor Mandy Moore who wrote: ‘Congrats!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍’

Whilst friend Joe Jonas also commented on the post with a series of heart eye emojis, later adding, ‘Congratulations! So happy!’

Joe Jonas might be able to give the father-to-be a few helpful tips, having become a first-time father himself to daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner in July.

How long have Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée been together?

The couple’s latest happy news comes in what has already been an exciting year for them with the engagement back in January.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Wilmer and Amanda have been linked together since April 2019 when they were pictured together. They were then photographed attending the magical wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France.

A source supposedly spoke to E! News about Wilmer and Amanda’s relationship at the time. They suggested: “He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of. Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling”.

Back in April 2020, Wilmer spoke to ET about his pandemic setup, revealing that he was lucky enough “early on” in his life to be “able to buy a little lot”. He reportedly said: “Then I bought the neighbor’s house and I moved my mom next door. My dad is staying in the same property as well.”

Wilmer then explained: “My fiancée is here with me, and my little sister lives with my mom”. This meant that the star had been “able to build a little village around [him]”.

In what has been a difficult year for everyone around the world, it’s clear just how important family is to Wilmer and Amanda.

We’re sure that their new baby will be a much-loved new member in 2021!