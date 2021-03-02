We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gal Gadot has announced the lovely news that she and husband Yaron Varsano are having another baby.

The Wonder Woman star, 35, revealed the sweet news by uploading a family snap of her, Yaron and their two daughters Alma, nine, and Maya, three.

She captioned the group snap simply ‘Here we go again’ as her husband and children cradle her pregnancy weight-gain bump tenderly.

Gal’s pregnancy announcement comes just hours after she attended the red carpet for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverley Hills.

Gal was wearing a white dress for the star-studded virtual ceremony in which she presented the award for Best Foreign Language Picture.

While it’s not yet known if she is having a boy or girl, both friends and fans have shared their delight at the news. Actor Jason Mamoa wrote, ‘Congratulations mama’, make-up artist Sabrina wrote, ‘Mazel Tov 🎉 🥰🥰❤️❤️ three is the magic number!!!

So happy for you both’ and Kate Hudson added, ‘Yeah!!! So exciting!’

And it looks like Gal hinted about her pregnancy last week when she uploaded some fun family photos at the duck pond and captioned them, ‘Two families coming together – ours and the ducklings’.

Gal previously spoke about the strength she felt when she gave birth to her daughter. She told news.com.au in 2017, “It’s cheesy, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you deliver, you feel like you’re a god. Like, ‘Oh my God, I made this!’ The best thing is to become a mother and to give life.”

And more recently, in December last year, she proudly revealed how her family were incorporated into a special scene in Wonder Woman 1984.

“It meant a lot and especially in that very special scene,” she told GoodDay DC’s Kevin McCarthy of her husband, whom she married in 2008, and their daughters in the sequel to the 2017 original film.