Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot welcomes third child

Gal Gadot has welcomed her third child, confirming the exciting news on Instagram with a sweet family photo.

The Wonder Woman star shared the first look at her new bundle of joy posting herself, her husband Jaron Varsano, daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

The excited mum-of-three captioned the post, “My sweet family,” adding, “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired ) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family.

“I’m sending all of you love and health.”

Jaron also posted an identical photo on his Instagram account, along with the caption, “And now we are ( five) So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Gal had announced her pregnancy with an Instagram picture on March 1st, sharing a rare family photo in bed and writing, “Here we go again,” as her husband put his hand on her growing belly.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, Gal revealed how she told her two children about the pregnancy , noting that Alma had already been told about the birds and bees before Maya’s birth, but Maya was “super curious about how the baby got in there” and “how she is gonna come out”

She also told Kimmel, “At the beginning … we did a whole thing. We got them cupcakes and we got [a] cupcake for each member of the family, including the dog,” adding, “And then there was one cupcake left and I told them, ‘Do you know who this cupcake belongs to?'”

Fast and Furious actor Ludacris was among the first to congratulate her on her new addition, saying, “3 girls huh 🤔”

Model Gisele was quick to follow adding, “Congratulations!!!,” followed by a string of love hearts.