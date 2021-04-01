We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa has caused a backlash from fans after announcing she was pregnant with her second child to her husband Martin Tiser before admitting it was actually an ‘April Fools’ joke.

Saafa, 18, who is one of Zayn’s three sisters, announced the news to fans on her Instagram story when she uploaded a photo of a cute pair of baby slippers on a white fluffy cushion along with two ultrasound scan photos and captioned it with simply the words, ‘Coming Soon’.

But 11 hours after her post she uploaded a post to confirm that the news was actually an April Fools joke and fans are outraged. She wrote, ‘I am not pregnant. April fools day. Happy April Fools everyone.’

And as soon as she saw the story had been reported, Zayn Malik’s sister backlash worsened when she uploaded a further post to say, ‘HAHAHAHAHA April Fools went too far.’

Zayn Malik’s sister backlash comes as fans hit back at the young mum, who gave birth to daughter Zaneyah last January, for joking about such a sensitive issue.

One disgusted fan wrote, ‘As if Safaa Malik pretended she was pregnant for an April fools joke …. sick’ another put, ‘NOT SAFAA MALIK DOING A APRIL FOOLS SAYING SHE’S PREGNANT ANYONE WHO JOKES ABOUT PREGNANCY, SUICIDE, COMING OUT, BEING TRANS OR ANYTHING U ARE DISGUSTING.’ and a third simply asked, ‘Safaa why?’

Safaa married Martin in a traditional Nikka ceremony just four months before the arrival of her first-born. And as Zayn’s youngest sister, she has previously spent time with her brother and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who are now parents to baby son Khai.

Zayn Malik’s sister backlash comes after her generous brother, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction on The X Factor, reportedly bought his sister Safaa a £250,000 home for his sister’s family and it’s just down the road from the house he bought his mother Trisha in 2013.

At the time a source told The Sun Online, “They are delighted by Zayn’s kindness. He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mum. So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution. They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it.”