Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey welcomes first child with husband Matt and shares gorgeous post-birth photo

Brianne Howey of Ginny & Georgia has welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering, much to the excitement of her co-stars and fans.

The Netflix star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the joyful news, three months after revealing she was pregnant.

"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," the 34-year-old captioned the post, which shows her lying on a bed while cradling her precious newborn. "Welcome my little love." The heartwarming snap also shows the baby to be wearing a tiny striped cap, which goes fittingly with the red and blue lined duvet.

Fans were quick to share their reactions to Howey's celebratory milestone, with hundreds flooding the comment section to offer their congratulations.

"SO HAPPY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY❤️❤️❤️❤️," her fellow Ginny & Georgia star, Chelsea Clarke, wrote beneath the post.

"Crying my eyes out," another emotional well-wisher said.

A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey) A photo posted by on

Howey first showed off her baby bump to the world at the Boss spring 2023 fashion show in Miami back in March, before confirming the news that she was expecting on social media the following day. While the Batwoman star's post didn't explicitly say she was pregnant, it didn't take long for fans to read between the lines.

"@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎," Howey captioned the glamarous photo, which showed her sporting a raised belly beneath a brown maxi dress and a sheer blue shirt. "Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."

A post shared by Brianne Howey (@briannehowey) A photo posted by on

"OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!" Sara Waisglass, who played Maxine in Ginny & Georgia, commented below the post.

"Beautiful mama! ❤️ Can't wait to be a zany auntie!!!" Jennifer Robertson, who stars as Ellen in the hit comedy-drama, wrote.

Howey married Ziering in a backyard ceremony in 2021, after several years of dating. Like many engaged couples, they were forced to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howey first confirmed she was in a relationship in 2014, revealing in an interview with Complex that she and Ziering cohabitated.

"I live with my boyfriend, and we see lots of movies," she said. "I love going to farmer's markets, they're my favorite thing in the world. I just think they're so fun; you get little samples and you can buy flowers and fruit and stuff. And, because I'm from L.A., I spend a lot of time with my family. Luckily I get to see them all the time."





