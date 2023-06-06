'Glowing' Lindsay Lohan shows off stunning pregnancy fashion with maternity dress and coral lips

Lindsay Lohan has nailed summer maternity style in her latest Instagram post, posing in a floral summer dress and coral pink lips as she enters the final months of her pregnancy.

The US actress looked radiant on Sunday as she smiled for the simple mirror selfie, much to the excitement of her loyal followers.

Lohan confirmed in March that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child, taking to Instagram to announce the happy news with an adorable snap of a onesie captioned, "Coming soon."

The 36-year-old has not revealed her due date, but it's believed that she'll likely give birth sometime in late summer.

In her latest update, Lohan is wearing an off-the-shoulder, cream dress with a ruched neckline and a floral pattern. Her signature red hair is straightened and her makeup is minimal, with just a pop of coral lipstick to compliment her dewy skin.

As for her jewellery, Lohan is rocking a name pendant necklace, delicate bracelets and diamond stud earrings. She's also showing off her flashy engagement ring, which is believed to be worth anywhere from $250,000 to $1 million.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) A photo posted by on

Lohan, who first declared she wished to have kids in 2016, captioned the bathroom snap with a simple heart emoji. It didn't take long for the Freaky Friday star's adoring fans to react to the post, with many taking to the comments section to gush their approval.

"Beautiful glowing queen!" one person wrote, while another said, "Never looked so beautiful."

It was recently reported that Lohan and her husband are ‘savouring their last weeks alone together’ as they prepare for her due date that’s ‘just around the corner’.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader (Image credit: Getty)

"Lindsay is incredibly excited! She is over the moon to have her baby and she has never been in love like this in her life," a source told The Messenger.

Last month, Lohan shared photos of her lavish baby shower, which took place in her current residence of Dubai. The joyous event was attended by the A-lister's close friends and family, including her mother, Dina Lohan.

"So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!" the Mean Girls star captioned the post, which showed her wearing a stunning white dress and cradling her pregnant belly. In another photo, she can be seen wearing an orange gown and posing with her guests.