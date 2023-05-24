Lindsay Lohan and her husband are ‘savouring their last weeks alone together’ as they prepare for her due date that’s ‘just around the corner’

With the due date of her first child just around the corner, Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are said to be ‘savouring their last weeks alone together’ as they prepare for baby's arrival.

Talking to The Messenger, an insider close to the couple revealed, "Lindsay and Bader are doing the countdown but they are also savouring their last weeks alone together. She truly has never felt better.

“She is on the phone with her mom every day for support because the big day is just around the corner," they revealed before adding, "Lindsay is incredibly excited! She is over the moon to have her baby and she has never been in love like this in her life.”

The first-time mum revealed her pregnancy to the world just two months ago, taking to Instagram to post a picture of a baby grow with the words 'coming soon' across its front. She captioned the post with the sweet message, “We are blessed and beyond excited," for her 13 million followers to see.

Following the announcement, Lindsay's mum Dina told People, "I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling. It's incredible. We're just so excited. It's just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn't?"

"My oldest baby is having a baby. It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well... it makes you older clearly!' "

The couple are reportedly planning to have the baby in Dubai as Bader is of Emirati nationality. The insider shared that the actress is planning to have just her husband and her mum by her side during the birth, sharing, that "Dina [Lindsay's mum] will head to Dubai to be there for the birth.”

But while Lohan is keen to share her pregnancy with the world, there is one aspect of the experience she 'refuses' to reveal to anyone at all - the gender of her baby.

The insider revealed, “Lindsay isn’t sharing the sex of the baby because she wants it to be a surprise to her whole family and the world.”

Whatever the baby's gender, they will undoubtedly be showered with love as, according to Dina, Lindsay is 'so maternal' and her husband is 'so sweet.' She told People, "Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four. We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece just runs to her when she sees her.

"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive. It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."