Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has been inundated with support from fans as her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, “fights for his life” after being hit by a car.

Nat is said to be on life support following the collision in the early hours of Saturday morning, which have left him with collapsed lungs and a broken neck.

A family member told The Sun on Sunday, “Nat is in intensive care with a broken neck, broken back, two collapsed lungs and possible brain damage.

“He is on a life support machine and all the family and Ellie are obviously very worried for him.”

Ellie, 31—who appears on the show alongside her sister Izzi—is yet to break her silence on social media, but sources close to the TV star say she is “fearful” her boyfriend could have brain damage following the incident.

While details are yet to be confirmed, it is thought the accident happened in the Halton area of Leeds and involved a white Seat Leon.

Although police are appealing for witnesses, reports suggest the car’s windscreen was smashed in the collision and the roof was dented.

With Ellie and Izzi two firm fan favourites on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, it’s no surprise loyal fans have rallied around the hairdresser and sent messages of love and support on social media.

One fan wrote, “Sending you lots of love. I had the same injuries 30 years ago in an accident and although it’s a tough road he will get through it, I’m only saying this so you know people get through it. Sending lots of positive vibes to you xx.”

Another said, “Thoughts & prayers for a full & speedy recovery.”

Ellie and Nat have been together for just over two years, and although she keeps their relationship largely out of the spotlight, we do know the couple moved in together last year after buying a 1930’s semi-detached house.