Gordon Ramsay’s strict parenting rules revealed after the birth of his 6th child, and #5 left us reeling

Gordon Ramsay has some strict parenting rules and #5 left us reeling, as he welcomes his sixth child.

The majority of Gordon Ramsay's kids might be grown up but he's got another son that's now younger than Oscar, aged four after his wife Tana gave birth to their sixth child, a son called Jesse James Ramsay.

The celebrity chef shared the news that his wife had given birth at the weekend, and while Gordon, 57, adapts once more to looking after a newborn baby, with baby feeding and how to get a baby to sleep, we take a look at some of the strict parenting rules he has for his kids.

Gordon shared, "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."

And it looks like now his family is complete, his newborn son will have to obey the parenting rules he has in place for his children Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Strictly star Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four.

Gordon Ramsay's strict parenting rules

No swearing - Gordon previously told The Mirror, "Swearing is industry language. For as long as we're alive it's not going to change. You've got to be boisterous to get results - they know I've said bad words. I say it is an industry language. They don't swear. They don't walk around shouting the f-word." 25% deposit for a flat - In an interview with the Independent, the chef, who is worth an estimated £178 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, said, "It's definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way, it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is that they get a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat." £50 a week pocket money - but there's a catch - "Meg's at university and has a budget of £100 a week; the others get about £50 a week and they have to pay for their own phones and their bus fare. The earlier you give them that responsibility to save for their own trainers and jeans, the better." Chores including laying the table and tidying up after dinner - Gordon said, "It's important they help set and clear the tables, it's important they cook, it's important they do their homework." He added, "I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top. And that's it, no bulls**t."

Sit economy on flights while he travels first class - He previously told the Telegraph, "I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess: 'Make sure those little f***ers don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane' - I worked my f***ing arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you've grafted for it." Not to be vegetarian - "My biggest nightmare would be if the kids ever came up to me and said, 'Dad, I'm a vegetarian.' Then I would sit them on the fence and electrocute them." Mobile phones left outside the bedroom - in an interview with The Sun he once revealed his kids have to leave their devices at their bedroom door. Gordon chooses who they can and can't date - and apparently, the Beckham kids are a firm 'NO'. No personal trainers - He said, "And when we trained for the marathon and enlisted a trainer, we didn't give them access - you don't need a PT when you're 18."