Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome seventh child together and reveal her adorably unique name

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together and revealed her adorably unique name to the world.

Yoga Instructor, entrepreneur and podcaster Hilaria Baldwin was already a proud mum of six children with Alec Baldwin, whilst he shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with his former wife Kim Basinger. Now the couple, who have been married for ten years, have grown their family once again. Over a year after Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their sixth child together (opens in new tab), she has taken to Instagram to share the first sweet glimpse of their newborn baby daughter.

Posting a video of her holding her and Alec’s little one close to her chest in hospital, as well as Alec delightedly showing what appears to be her footprint in ink on his forearm. There were also a series of clips included showing the new Baldwin baby meeting her older siblings.

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria wrote, before revealing their daughter’s unique baby name (opens in new tab) is Ilaria Catalina Irena and that she gave birth (opens in new tab) to her on the 22nd September and she weighed 6lbs 13 oz.

The entrepreneur continued, “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨”.

Fans were quick to express their joy at the news of little Ilaria’s arrival into the Baldwin family, with one responding simply, “Congratulations! So beautiful ❤️”.

Another agreed, writing, “Congratulations! She is absolutely beautiful! It is pure joy watching all of her siblings loving on her. Your family is so blessed💕”.

(Image credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage via Getty)

“Wonderful! Everyone looks so happy to welcome her home. Much love to you all!💜”, someone else replied, reflecting on how cherished she already looks to be.

Whilst a fourth person said, “Welcome to the world Ilaria. Wishing you a world of happiness and love xxx 🧚‍♂️❤️”.

As well as sharing this precious first peek at baby Ilaria, Hilaria and Alec also confirmed the news of her arrival in a heart-warming statement to People (opens in new tab).

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple stated. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with. Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Hilaria’s pregnancy with Ilaria was first revealed back in March 2021 and the couple told People at the time, "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"

Now Hilaria and Alec have welcomed Ilaria and she is a younger sibling for Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and María Lucía.