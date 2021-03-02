We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced the arrival of their sixth child on Monday just six months after she gave birth to baby number five, Edu.

Hilaria took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a sweet photo of herself and her children — Carmen, Raphael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo — along with the family’s new addition.

The mum of six shared the family’s excitement as she captioned the post ‘7❤️📸Alec.’

The new bundle of joy is Alec Baldwin’s seventh child, since he shares his 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria is yet to mention any detail about the newborn and it is still unclear whether the newest member of the family was born via surrogate or was adopted following her miscarriages.

The yoga instructor had previously posted a short clip cuddling the newborn which she tagged, ‘Gratitude,’ following her recent heritage scandal.

Fans had noticed a recent decline in the family’s social media presence in late December after internet sleuths raised questions about her claims of Spanish heritage.

Video of the Week

After taking a break from social media Hilaria posted an apology on Instagram on February 5, in which she wrote, ‘I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.’

The part-time actress had opened up on social media about suffering two miscarriages last year before baby number five.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote in a tribute video for daughter Carmen.

Adding, “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too.”