Hilary Swank is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank revealed the happy news that she expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The actress announce that she’s pregnant and expecting twins (opens in new tab) with her husband, Philip Schneider (opens in new tab), after wanting to become a mom for ‘a long time.'

The actress, known for her roles in P.S. I Love You and The Next Karate Kid broke the news during an appearance on Good Morning America.

She said, “I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now.

"My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," before adding, "I’m going to be a mom - and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

The 48-year-old then took to Instagram to share the news, with a video of her growing bump and a caption that read, “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼”

Following the reveal, her post was inundated with well-wishers from fans and a number of famous friends. Actress Kate Hudson commented, “What what what!!! Yeah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats my friend 💫."

While Modern Famil’s Jess Tyler wrote, “Ahhhhh! Congrats!!!!!”

Followed by Sharon Stone, who said, “I’m SO HAPPY FOR YOU 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Talking about her pregnancy further on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the Oscar-winner recalled how she’d managed to keep her pregnancy secret, even from the cast and crew on the set of her latest project Alaska Daily.

She said that she actually had to try and make changes to her character's costume to conceal her bump, saying, “But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity and [they] came and said: ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said: 'Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.'"

The couple's happy news comes four years after Hilary tied the knot with her husband Philip in 2018 after initially meeting on a blind date.

Congratulations Hilary and Philip!