Hilary Swank gives birth to twins at 48 admitting "it wasn't easy" as she shares gorgeous photo of her newborn babies.

The actress, who is married to Philip Schneider (opens in new tab), announced that she had given birth to a son and a daughter, as she shared her happy news on Instagram.

Hilary first announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) back in October last year, and since giving birth (opens in new tab) she has uploaded a gorgeous snap of her looking into the sunset cradling both her newborn babies in her arms and she captioned it, "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary has not yet revealed her twin baby names (opens in new tab) with fans.

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans have flooded her Instagram with their messages of love and best wishes for the mom, one fan put, "Congratulations! Let the fun begin."

Another fan put, "God bless and congratulations… welcome to the best club ever “motherhood”!"

And a third fan added, "Awwww blessings for sure! Congratulations on your new additions! May God bless you and your family!"

Hilary first announced her pregnancy news on Good Morning America last year, the show which Michael Strahan (opens in new tab) usually co-hosts.

In an interview she said, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

She since shared updates with the pregnancy with fans and uploaded a snap of her baby scan (opens in new tab) and captioned it, "Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound."

And shared her growing baby bump (opens in new tab), with the comedy caption, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!"

She also shared clips of her working out in the gym to keep fit. She rocked her baby bump on the red carpet alongside her husband at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year and fans commented on how she looked "absolutely beautiful".

Just weeks before she went into labour, Hilary told fans she was putting together her playlist to listen to in the delivery room and asked fans for their recommendations.