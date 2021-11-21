We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porger has opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage after falling pregnant naturally with quadruplets.

The actor bravely spoke to Fabulous about her experience of falling pregnant with quadruplets—something that happens in about 1 in 700,000 pregnancies.

Two years after confessing she didn’t see babies in her future because the “thought of raising a human is daunting,” Jorgie, 33, had a change of heart after finding love with property developer Ollie Piotrowski, 32.

The pair started trying for children just one year into dating and were “knocked for six” to find out they were pregnant in just a matter of weeks.

But nothing could have prepared them for the shock of realising there were four babies.

Jorgie told Fabulous, “The sonographer started rubbing my belly with the foetal Doppler. Then on the screen we could see three little dots, which she said were three sacs. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re having triplets!'”

Recalling the moment the midwife revealed there were four embryos, Jorgie said, “We were thrown into the air. My first words were, ‘I’m too little to have four!’ And Ollie was like, ‘Four? Four?!’ Our lives passed before our eyes.”

With a history of twins on both sides of their families, Jorgie and Ollie knew the risks that came with multiple pregnancies.

“It was so stressful. I wanted to believe everything was going to be OK, but I was scared because I knew the risks. At every scan, we’d have the same worry – do they have heartbeats? I was going through so many emotions,” she admitted.

Sadly at the 14 week scan Jorgie and Ollie were informed all four babies had died in a missed miscarriage—when the body doesn’t recognise the loss of life and continues to release hormones that signal pregnancy symptoms to continue. “It didn’t make sense,” Jorgie confessed. “I’d not had any sign that things weren’t OK. No pain or bleeding, I was getting bigger, my boobs were growing, I had so much hair on my body and I still felt pregnant. When the consultant performed the scan then said, ‘You’ve miscarried,’ I was in total shock.” The actor had to go under general anaesthetic after the miscarriage to have her uterus cleared—but despite the tragic turn of events, Jorgie said it’s brought her and Ollie closer.

“We’ve come through so much. My auntie Gina died when we found out we were pregnant, Ollie’s grandad died this year, then we lost the quads. As hard as it was losing them, I just have to believe that, for whatever reason, it wasn’t our time.”