How Taylor Swift's song Bigger Than The Whole Sky is helping women process miscarriages

Taylor Swift is helping mothers dealing with miscarriages and baby loss (opens in new tab) through a new song that appears on her new album Midnights.

The American singer-songwriter, who is re-recording her albums (opens in new tab), has released her 10th album and it's already reported to have broken 73 records - one being the first artist to have five albums debut with over one million copies sold and she holds the records for biggest vinyl sales week history to name but a few.

But more importantly, her new music is said to be helping struggling mums come to terms with baby loss, with one song in particular - Bigger Than The Whole Sky - as its words are resonating with grieving women who have suffered a miscarriage (opens in new tab).

Taken from the deluxe version of the album, Midnights (3am Edition), Taylor seemingly opens up in her lyrics about the loss of a loved one.

She sings, "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,' she sings in the chorus of the emotional ballad. Taylor continues in the verse, 'I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you / What could've been, would've been you."

The lyrics have touched many fans who have listened to the track - particularly those grieving or coming to terms with baby loss and they've started sharing their experiences online.

One fan tweeted, "If you ever have a loved one suffer a miscarriage & want to understand how they feel, listen to Taylor Swift's 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky.' Cannot speak to whether this was her intention, but her lyrics crystallise what I & many others have experienced so eloquently ... Mine was many years ago, but this song took me right back."

Another fan wrote, "I had a miscarriage in June. I'm not over it. I'm not OK. I haven't been able to put it into words but this song has done it for me. Of course, it's subjective but that what it means to me. Thank you @taylorswift13."

"Taylor,I'm sorry for what you went through to create this song but thank you for giving us something to remember our angel babies," another penned.

"As someone who has been though a miscarriage, this song resonates beautifully with me. The thing that is so wonderful about Taylor Swift's songwriting is each song can be applied according to different stages and circumstances of life. Her songs are incredibly versatile and personal," one more comment read.

In announcing her new album release, Taylor shared on Instagram, "Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now."

Taylor hasn't yet opened up on where she got inspiration from to write the track, but a lot of people have started to relate to the song and its hard-hitting lyrics.