Yes there's a Love Actually reunion in 2022 - marking 20 years since the beloved Christmas film hit our screens and stole our hearts.

Hugh Grant's Downing St dance scene, Emma Thompson's teary Joni Mitchell moment, Colin conquering America - we laughed, we cried and we've watched it a million times. Released in 2003, the Richard Curtis film is celebrating it's 20th anniversary this December and we're not the only ones that can quite believe two decades have passed. Some of the film's biggest stars have reunited to discuss all their set secrets and reflections in light of the big occasion - with Hugh Grant even revealing the scene he most hated filming (opens in new tab) 20 years ago.

The 60 minute special with Diane Sawyer is produced by ABC News, so it's clear that US audiences will be able to watch it, but what about us die hard fans in the UK? (Aka the home of David Beckham's right foot and David Beckham's left foot, come to that!) We've shared all the details we know on how to stream the reunion currently - and we'll be sure to update you with more as further information becomes available.

How to watch the Love Actually reunion in the UK

Sadly there is no official UK premiere date of the Love Actually reunion to share as yet. So the only way you'll be able to watch it currently is via Hulu through a VPN from November 29 onwards.

You'll first need to decide on a VPN service that works with streaming (our pick is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)). Download it and connect to a US server, then sign into Hulu (opens in new tab). Once in, you'll be able to find Love Actually: 20 Years Later and stream it for your viewing pleasure.

If you don't have a Hulu membership - don't fret! You can sign up to a 1 month free trial and watch the Love Actually reunion special for free. Just remember to cancel before the 30 days - so you don't get charged.

How to watch the Love Actually reunion in the US

The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later is A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special which premieres on November 29 at 8pm on ABC. The special will then be available to watch for free on Hulu afterwards.

The Love Actually reunion sees Hugh Grant (David, the Prime Minister), Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam) and Olivia Olson (Joanna) all return and share their memories from filming the cult Christmas classic. Director and writer Richard Curtis also has a special message for viewers, as does Martine McCutcheon who plays Natalie, the Prime Minister's assistant-turned-girlfriend.

Viewers have tweeted their excitement at the prospect of the Love Actually reunion - but some have shared their sadness at how the reunion is missing a certain cast member who passed in 2016.

"I loved this movie but I wished that the late Alan Rickman was around to join this and there was a new version of "Christmas Is All Around," posted one Twitter user.

I loved this movie but I wished that the late Alan Rickman was around to join this and there was a new version of "Christmas Is All Around.November 24, 2022 See more

Where to watch Love Actually - streaming details

UK viewers are able to stream Love Actually for free on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) as part of their membership. Those that aren't members can similarly rent or buy the film on the Prime store for £3.99 in HD.

Similarly those with a BritBox subscription (opens in new tab) can find Love Actually to watch for free on the streaming service too. After a 7 day free trial, a BritBox membership costs £5.99 a month.

Video of the Week