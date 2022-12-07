Where to watch Spirited - the Christmas movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

Christmas movie fans are wondering where to watch Spirited, the new film starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

It's that time of year where we're all looking for the best Christmas movies to get us in the holiday spirit as we curl up on the sofa. And just like festive film fans were asking how to watch the Love Actually reunion when it arrived at the end of November, now the same is being asked of the brand-new Christmas film Spirited.

Starring Ryan Reynolds from recent Disney+ hit Welcome to Wrexham and many other Hollywood movies, as well as Will Ferrell from one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, Elf, this new festive film was sure to be a cracker (no pun intended) from the word go. So it's no surprise that everyone wants to know where to watch Spirited...

Where to watch Spirited

Spirited has been available to stream on Apple TV+ since its release on 18 November. When you purchase an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for three months, and costs £6.99 per month following this period.

However, if you're not subscribed to Apple TV+ don't worry, you can still enjoy all the festive fun of Spirited, as the film is also available to watch in the cinema. How long Spirited will be on the big screen, however, is yet to be confirmed, so you'll need to check the schedule for your local movie theatre to make sure you don't miss out.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a streaming service from Apple, and features Apple Original shows and movies as well as existing and award-winning content across a wide variety of genres.

To sign up to watch Apple TV+ you need to download the app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers as well as some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony - but you can also watch on a browser such as Google Chrome.

Other popular shows and movies that are available on Apple TV+ include Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, and Trying. You can purchase Apple TV+ or start a 7-day free trial by visiting the Apple TV+ website.

What is Spirited about?

Spirited is a modern retelling of Dickens' A Christmas Carol in the style of a musical, with singing and dancing numbers throughout the film. Apple TV+ describes it as "a sweet and spicy holiday treat".

Telling the famous Dickens story from the perspective of the ghosts with a hilarious musical twist, this tale follows the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell), who each Christmas Eve selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.

But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself re-examining his own past, present and future.

It is directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home and Instant Family), written by Sean Anders and John Morris and includes original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), along with production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden).

The funny and heartwarming tale has gone down a treat with viewers, who've been quick to share their love for the film on social media. One user said on Twitter "Ummm #Spirited!? “A Christmas Carol” revamped as a musical that is funny & original & surprising. And the music is BEYOND," adding "I laughed, I cried, I LOVED it!" Another wrote, "I'm usually meh about most musicals, but Spirited on Apple TV was an utter delight. Holiday feels."

The film has also received some love from celebs too. Comedian Ashley Nicole Black praised the movie, tweeting, "Spirited on Apple TV Plus. So good. Instant classic. Probably gonna watch again immediately." Meanwhile, actress Jo Hartley said of the film, "Just watched #Spirited on @AppleTV it’s MAGIC! You gotta see it. I sang (if that’s what you call it) danced & laughed out loud. An EPIC movie, with a tremendous cast!"

Spirited cast

Will Ferrell as Present

as Present Ryan Reynolds as Clint Briggs

as Clint Briggs Octavia Spencer as Kimberley

as Kimberley Sunita Mani as Past

as Past Tracy Morgan as Yet-To-Come

