Is Chris Evans dating Alba Baptista? Everything we know about Chris Evans’ girlfriend

After months of speculation and fans asking 'Is Chris Evans dating Alba Baptista?' Chris Evans has seemingly confirmed his relationship with Portuguese actress. The 41-year-old actor, best known for his roles as Captain America in the Marvel franchise and more recent appearance in Netflix's The Grey Man (opens in new tab), took to Instagram where he posted a cute video of him and Baptista trying to scare each other.

Sharing the video to his Instagram story, Evans paired the hilarious video with the caption "A look back a 2022" with three red heart emojis that made his loving relationship with Baptista clear.

The short clip shows Evans with his back turned away from the camera as he's contently doing his laundry. With no time to waste in her plot to scare him, Baptista screamed from behind the camera.

In response, Evans jumped up and shouted before realising he was being pranked and is then seen laughing at the camera. In the next clip, Evans gets his revenge and he scared Baptista while she walked through a living room, causing her to drop her phone. The post comes after months of rumours that Evans and Baptista had been dating.

News of the relationship comes just days after Evans was named People magazine’s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive”. In an accompanying interview with the magazine, he revealed that he “absolutely” wants to start a family of his own.

He shared, “Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true.

"Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Where did Chris Evans meet Alba Baptista?

It is believed that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista met in 2021 when they were both in Europe working on separate projects, reports W Magazine. It is unclear exactly how they crossed paths, but the pair have been following each other on Instagram since that time.

In November, People broke the news that the famed action star had been dating Baptista for over a year and that the relationship was 'serious.' In November, a source told the publication, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

(Image credit: uan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Who is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista is an award winning actor, best known for her role in Netflix's Warrior Nun, which was released in 2020. The 25-year-old was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and her parents are an engineer and a translator.

In addition to starring in Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut, Baptista has previously starred in several Portuguese series and films, including A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo. At the meagre age of 16, she starred in a short film, called Miami, which saw her win the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné.

Most recently, Baptista starred in 2022's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside a list of big names, including The Crown star Lesley Manville, Greta actress Isabelle Huppert, and Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Prior to his current relationship with Alba Baptista, Evans' last publicised relationship was with actor Jenny Slate, who he met on the set of the 2017 comedy drama, Gifted. The pair called it quits in March 2018 because they couldn’t make their schedules work.

While Evans dating life has been packed with rumoured girlfriends and flings, only a handful of his relationships have been confirmed. Back in 2001, Evans briefly dated actress Jessica Biel and, between 2007 and 2015, he had an off-again-on-again relationship with actress Minka Kelly. He was even rumoured to be close to Selena Gomez in 2022.

During a recent interview with People magazine, Evans opened up about his dating life and shared that he’s become a “much better” romantic partner over the years - though he did note that he still had hang-ups to work on.