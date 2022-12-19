Emily in Paris hunk Lucas Bravo stars in new Rom Com The Honeymoon - and it’s out sooner than you think

Emily in Paris hunk Lucas Bravo is starring in a new Rom Com The Honeymoon and fans are wondering when it's being released and how to watch it - and it's out sooner than you think.

The actor, best-known for playing the handsome chef Gabriel in Netflix's Emily in Paris - which is about to air its third season (opens in new tab), is returning to screens as Giorgio - a "handsome Italian drug lord" who ends up holding a new bride 'hostage' during her honeymoon, while the groom and his best man are tasked with smuggling drugs.

But with twists and turns along the way, and plenty of laughs, here's all you need to know about the upcoming film...

The Honeymoon movie will be released on Prime Video on 29th December. Bav (Asim Chaudhry) takes his bromance a little too far when he invites himself on with Adam (Pico Alexander) and Sarah's (Maria Bakalova) honeymoon, where things go horribly wrong! You can watch the movie for free if you are an Amazon Prime Video subscriber (opens in new tab) paying £8.99 a month as it is included in your subscription, alternatively you can sign up for a free 28-day trial of Amazon Prime and cancel it before the subscription renews for the chance to watch it without a subscription fee.

But if you can't wait until it's release, you can watch a sneak peek of Lucas in action in the official trailer below...

What movies is Lucas Bravo in?

Lucas Bravo has starred in a few movies - from Ticket to Paradise (opens in new tab) and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (opens in new tab), to all three Netflix series of Emily in Paris. In Ticket to Paradise he played Georgina's (Julia Robert's) boyfriend Paul, who was portrayed as 'a clumsy pilot' and even got to kiss the actress. In Miss Harris Goes to Paris he plays shy and awkward accountant André Fauvel and in Emily in Paris Lucas plays a talented chef and neighbour of leading lady Emily. You can buy Season One of Emily in Paris (opens in new tab) to recap the series ahead of the third instalment.

Speaking about his film roles, Lucas said in an interview with Numero (opens in new tab), " It is quite difficult to deliver a performance when you play a character close to your own identity. I feel close to André Fauvel in many ways... Gabriel, the man I play in the series Emily in Paris, is kind of a heartbreaker, to use the words of the journalists. But the “sexy neighbour” is completely different from me. I was raised by a feminist who would always tell me that “all guys are pigs”! So, I have more often avoided bothering people than gone upfront with flirty phrases... Playing against type remains the most interesting thing though. In Ticket to Paradise for instance, I recently had the opportunity to show a new side of my acting full of irony."

Is Lucas Bravo married?

Lucas Bravo is not married. There isn't much known about his love life or if he is dating someone. However he could be dating someone in private. Speaking about his love-life, Lucas admitted in an interview with Glamour back in October 2020, "I have this rule about costars. Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional. … [And] I don’t really have fans, so I don’t know. That is a question I will maybe answer some other time.”

(opens in new tab) Lucas Bravo (Coat) Mini Size Cut out - £14.97 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Fans of the Emily in Paris star will love this mini cardboard cut out that they can place in their home or office. The item measures 0.4 x 21 x 60 cm.

Related Prime Video features:

Video of the week