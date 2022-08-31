GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grand Designs is returning to our screens for another season, and Kevin McCloud has been at the helm for 23 years.

Kevin McCloud has been a staple of Channel 4 broadcasting since he first started presenting Grand Designs back in 1999. The show is one of the channels best-known productions and, much like viewers are looking forward to the return of Bake Off (opens in new tab), interior design fans will be glued to the screen when the first new episode airs on 31 August.

Alongside other highly anticipated shows, such as season 5 of Handmaid's Tale (opens in new tab) and Married at First Sight UK (opens in new tab), TV fans are eager to know more about the people appearing on their screens, so we've got the details on is Kevin McCloud married and does he have children...

Is Kevin McCloud married?

Kevin McCloud is not married. He was previously married to Suzanna McCloud but the pair announced their separation in 2019, after 23 years of marriage, for unknown reasons.

It was reported that Kevin walked out of his family home unannounced, leaving Suzanna, known as Zani, to come home and find that he had taken all his belongings. A source told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that she was 'absolutely devastated'.

The couple have never spoken publicly about the split, with the only acknowledgement from Kevin coming from his representative, who said "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

Kevin has previously expressed his desire to keep his homelife private, telling the Daily Mail in 2012 "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

Is Kevin McCloud in a new relationship?

In 2021, it was rumoured that Kevin McCloud was dating businesswoman Jenny Jones, after they were spotted together in Somerset.

The pair were seen on a walk together and visiting some shops in the area, with a source telling The Sun (opens in new tab) "They looked very comfortable together and seem very much a couple."

However, no relationship has been confirmed and the pair haven't been spotted together again since.

Does Kevin McCloud have children?

Kevin McCloud has four children. He had two of his children, Milo and Elsie, with his ex-wife Suzanna, and his other two children, Hugo and Grace, are from a previous relationship.

Not much is known about the TV presenter's family, but HELLO! (opens in new tab) reported that 22-year-old Milo is a keen skier, while Hugo shared a joke about his dad on Instagram in 2015, posting a picture of Kevin on a London Underground billboard with the caption: "That feeling when you step on the tube after a few beers and dad is looking at you all disapproving with his arms crossed."

In 2013, Cardiff University shared (opens in new tab) that Kevin's son Hugo had followed in his father's footsteps and graduated with a Masters of Architecture. On the same day, Kevin received an Honorary Fellowship from the university.

How old is Kevin McCloud?

Kevin McCloud was born on 8 May 1959, making him 63 years old in 2022. He was born in Bedfordshire and has two brothers.

After his A-levels, he went to Italy to spend a formative year working on an organic farm in Tuscany and study singing at the Florence Conservatory of Music, later going on to study history of art and design at Cambridge.

He married Suzanna in 1996 and in 1999, when he was 39 years old, Grand Designs first aired with him as the presenter.

Enjoy this throwback clip from 1999 when Kevin got stuck in and decorated one of the homes at the Hedgehog self-build housing Co-op in Brighton.

Where does Kevin McCloud live?

Kevin McCloud used to live with his ex-wife in Frome, Somerset, but it is unclear whether he still lives there after the couple separated.

Despite his career overseeing other people's homes and the many photos of architecture on his Instagram (opens in new tab), Kevin is secretive about his own living arrangements.

However, in 2010 he did share a small insight when talking to the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), saying "I'm terribly fastidious. I like symmetry and neatness, but my house is as chaotic as any other family’s."

Kevin McCloud net worth

According to The Daily Express (opens in new tab), Kevin McCloud is estimated to be worth between £1million and £3.5million.

As well as his 23 year career as the presenter of Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud owns his own architectural company, called MCC3 Ltd (opens in new tab). According to HELLO! (opens in new tab) the business took home profits of just under £846,000 in 2019.

In addition, he's released several books, including Kevin McCloud's Principles of Home: Making a Place to Live (opens in new tab), and has appeared on several Grand Designs spin-off shows as well as a two-part documentary Slumming It, in which he visited Mumbai's Dharavi slum. More recently he has presented Kevin McCloud's Rough Guide to the Future (opens in new tab), which also starred Alice Levine, Jon Richardson and Phil Wang.

