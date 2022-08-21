When does Bake off start 2022? Expected release date and where to watch it

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We are in the final month of summer and, though we have to say goodbye to the sunshine, that means it is nearly time to join the next series of bakers in the Great British Bake Off - so when does Bake Off 2022 start?

Much to fans' delight, In November 2021, Channel 4 announced that it had renewed Bake Off for another three years.

With cakes, biscuits, bread and pastries all likely to be on the menu as they have been for previous seasons of The Great British Bake Off, the new contestants will be battling it out to impress the hard-to-please judges.

But who will these new contestants be and when does Bake Off start? Here is all you need to know about this year's season of The Great British Bake off.

When does Bake Off start 2022?

While no dates have been confirmed for the start of Bake Off 2022, the show is expected to air at the end of September. According to reports by The Cinemaholic, episodes for the show's 13th season began filming in April and will wrap in August. This timeframe fits with the previous filming schedules of the show, so judging by when the previous series started, the end of September is a solid estimate for when Bake Off will again grace viewers screens.

Where to watch Bake Off 2022

The Great British Bake Off 2022 will air on Channel 4 in the UK and will be available afterwards on All4. It is also expected to air in the US on Netflix.

In a press release confirming the show's renewal for more season's, Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, said, “We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

“Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

If September seems too far off and you need your Great British Bake Off fix sooner, you can catch all of the five Channel 4 seasons on the channel's streaming platform All4. The BBC seasons which featured Mary Berry and Sue Perkins are not available to watch on All4 but you can catch up on seasons one to five on Amazon Prime Video.

Who will be presenting Bake Off 2022?

Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have confirmed they will return for the next three seasons of The Great British Bake Off. Although nothing has been confirmed, it is expected that comedian Noel Fielding and actor Matt Lucas will also return as hosts.

Prue and Paul will again put the bakers through their paces with more Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, all of which are sure to cause stress for the viewers at home as seasoned bakers scream advice at their screens and novice bakers sympathise with the contestants' struggles.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas have hosted the show together since 2020 and there are no rumours that the pair have not returned for this years season.

When will the Bake Off 2022 contestants be announced?

No information has been released about the contestants yet. There are expected to be the requisite 13 competitors as per the baker’s dozen, but their names have been kept tightly under wraps.

What is known about the contestants is that they have been chosen and have already been put through their paces in the kitchen, but we will have to wait for the upcoming trailer to know exactly who they are. The trailer will likely be released in September.

What happened to last year’s finalists?

The last season of The Great British Bake Off was won by Italian-born Giuseppe Dell’Anno, 45, from Bristol. After impressing the judges, hosts and viewers at home with his Mad Hatter’s Tea Party creation, he accepted his win saying, “There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad.

“The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it’s the best thank you note I can possibly send him. I don’t say often or lightly that I am proud of what I do, but in this case I am really proud of what I have done. It’s unbelievable!”

After his success, Giuseppe set to curating a cookery book, Giuseppe's Italian Bakes (opens in new tab), which will be released on the 13th October this year.

2021 finalist Chigs Parmar can be regularly spotted at food festivals conducting baking walk throughs and demonstrations. For those who cannot get down to see him, his Instagram (opens in new tab) is full of recipes and tummy rumble-inducing photos of his bakes.

The final 2021 finalists, Crystelle Pereira recently appeared on a few episodes of ITV's Lorraine, sharing a collection of fun, vibrant and exciting recipes that were full of flavours. She has also popped up on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Good Morning America and The Today Show to share her baking prowess. Her Instagram (opens in new tab) is also full of video recipes to cook along with at home.

Season 11 was won by then 20 year old Peter Sawkins. The young baker has since released his own baking book, Peter Bakes (opens in new tab), and regularly shares recipes to his Instagram account (opens in new tab)for his followers to try out at home.