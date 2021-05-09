We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

John Barrowman has come under fire for allegedly exposing himself on the set of Doctor Who during his stint on the show.

John, 54, apologised for his behaviour on Friday, saying it was just “tomfoolery” after he was accused by several crew members of exposing himself on set.

And now, Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke has weighed in on the claims and called for John to be axed from Dancing on Ice as it’s a “family show”.

He told The Sun on Sunday, “Inappropriate behaviour like this is not acceptable no matter what the circumstances. ITV and the BBC have a responsibility with the standards they set.

“Dancing On Ice is a family show and ITV shouldn’t be willing to indulge this behaviour in any way.

“It’s incumbent on broadcasters to show they are not condoning such behaviour in any way.”

These allegations emerged following several reports of sexual misconduct about Dr Who star Noel Clarke, which the actor has vehemently denied.

Referencing his own behaviour, John said on Friday, “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

John’s Torchwood co-star, Ianto Jones, has since defended his co-star to the Metro.

“In my experience on Torchwood John’s behaviour on set was always meant to entertain, make people laugh and keep their spirits and energy high on what were sometimes very long working days.