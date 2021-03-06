We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As her husband Derek Draper remains seriously ill in hospital, Kate Garraway has left a lot of us wondering how she’s doing it – juggling work with their two children, as well as dealing with the emotional trauma of her husband’s condition.

And psychotherapist Ruairi Stewart has warned that Kate, 53, needs to start thinking about her own health, not just Derek’s.

Speaking to Woman’s Own, Dr. Stewart said, “When somebody becomes ill, it’s like you become entirely focused on them, their wellbeing and their recovery. But Kate’s got so much happening around her.

“I think that can require a lot of energy and focus, and it can also lead to burnout – and that’s when people become really overwhelmed. It’s so important in scenarios like this for people to allow themselves to get support, lean into their support network or a mental health professional.”

Kate, who – alongside Ben Shepherd – recently stepped in for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, has confessed she’s been struggling with sleep.

She said on the show, “I did say to our team please could you put some extra sugar in my coffee this morning, I am going to need it. I haven’t had a lot of sleep.”

Dr. Stewart says that, for Kate and others in her situation, it’s even harder because of the strict rules on visiting hospital patients at the moment – which means Kate can’t even be with Derek.

Dr. Stewart explained, “When someone is going through something very difficult like Kate, we like to be there – even if the loved one is non-responsive. So you have to factor in the fact that Kate isn’t even allowed to go and see Derek. There’s a lot of fear, which will complicate the journey they’re on even more. There will be a lot of unresolved grief and unresolved emotion.”