Katherine Ryan hits back at mum-shamers who trolled her over drinking wine while breastfeeding

Comedian Katherine Ryan has spoken out against the mum-shamers who trolled her over her decision to drink the occasional glass of wine while she was breastfeeding.

Being famous has it perks, but it also has it pitfalls. We may look on from afar as we see celebrities walk the red carpet and wish we were right there next to them, but celebs have increasingly been speaking out about the harassment they face for being in the public eye.

And nothing is off the table for trolls, it seems. Katherine Ryan, a comedian who has become known for candidly speaking about her life as a mum in her comedy routines, has shared insight into how online trolls mum-shamed her for drinking wine while breastfeeding - and it's clear she doesn't want these peoples' opinions on her parenting style.

Katherine, 40, is a mum to three children, Violet, 14, Fred, two, and one-year-old Fenna. She is incredibly open about her life as a parent and regularly shares updates about her family life with her fans both on Instagram and in her podcast, which is aptly named Telling Everybody Everything.

But this openness has also welcomed in those who aren't such fans of the star. In a recent interview with The Sun, she shared that mum-shamers have been trolling her over nearly every decision she makes, from having a white sofa with a toddler in the house, to drinking wine while she was breastfeeding.

"I feel like I’ll have a glass of white wine while I’m breastfeeding and that’s fine," she told the publication. "I’ll have a white sofa because it’s a beautiful sofa. I’ll just do whatever I want and just because someone criticises what you’re doing, it doesn’t make them right. It just really rolls off my back."

The NHS website states that the occasional alcoholic drink is ‘unlikely’ to harm a breastfeeding baby.

Elsewhere in the interview, Katherine shared her experience of growing her brood, detailing how she coped with going from being a single mum to one daughter, to now being part of a civil partnership with her partner Bobby Kootstra and looking after three kids.

"I was really happy with my daughter. I’m not one of those mothers who needs time away from my kids, I want to be with them as much as possible.

“Well, now they kind of annoy me because there’s three of them — but when Violet was little, she never bothered me. She was my best friend, the love of my life. I’m actually quite nervous that my decade of being a single mother to Violet, and of struggling and being poor . . . I’m ­worried that might have been the best time of my life.

“I don’t know if I’ll have another decade that was so joyous.”