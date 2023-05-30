Kim Kardashian reveals she gives her four kids the same birthday gift every year

Kim Kardashian may be a multi-millionaire, but that doesn't mean every gift she gives has to be super expensive.

The American reality star has revealed that she treats each of her four children to a touching letter on their birthdays so that they have a tangible recap of the highlights from the past year.

Speaking on the podcast, On Purpose With Jay Shetty, Kardashian said that the note contains details like "who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like."

The 42-year-old is the mother of four children - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and four-year-old Psalm - all of whom she shares with rapper Kanye West.

Reflecting on motherhood in the candid interview, Kardashian explained that she believes her kids will "appreciate" the sentimental gesture in the future.

"It’s so fun to see from the first year now," she told host Jay Shetty. "One of them [North] is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this. I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them ... I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me."

When asked about what it's like to be a parent, Kardashian described the experience as "madness."

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement...especially when they're babies, and you're feeding, it's full madness."

The Skims founder has been a single mother to her children since her divorce from Kanye West was finalized in March 2022, after eight years of marriage to the Grammy-winner. The exes have joint custody over their kids and neither pay spousal support, according to court documents.

Today, Kardashian relies on her strict exercise regime to give her the energy to parent effectively. "That's why I need my workout in the morning, to prepare for the two hours of craziness," she told Shetty, before sharing the struggles he endures as a single mom.

"There is [sic] nights when you don't wash your hair for days as a mom, and you have spit-up all over you, and you're wearing the same pyjamas. There's just nothing to prepare you for this experience.

"There's no one there, it's me to play good cop and bad cop," she continued. "There's nothing to prepare you...but you will figure it out. And it will make you so proud of yourself, that you figured it out."