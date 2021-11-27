Kirsty Gallacher steps back from major TV role after tumour diagnosis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kirsty Gallacher has been forced to quit GB News after discovering a tumour in her ear.

The TV star has been fronting the Great British Breakfast show on the brand new news channel since it launched in June, but will sadly walk away from the role due to health reasons.

Kirsty, 45, revealed on Instagram that she found a tumour in her ear canal earlier this year, but re-assured fans the tumour is benign.

While it has largely not been “hugely detrimental to my normal life,” the TV star has since developed severe tinnitus—which is when you experience ringing or other noises in one or both of your ears that can cause havoc with hearing, sleeping and working—and is struggling to balance the side-effects of the tumour with her gruelling broadcasting schedule.

Bidding an emotional farewell to GB News, Kirsty explained, “During the summer I discovered I have a tumour in the inner canal of my right ear. Thankfully it’s benign and not hugely detrimental to my normal life.

“However the tumour has caused severe tinnitus which makes it very difficult to sleep. Sadly my 3am starts at GB news, compounded by sleep deprivation, are exacerbating my symptoms.”

She concluded, “I’ve taken the difficult decision to step back from my role on the Great British Breakfast while I focus on my health.”

Kirsty did reveal, however, that she wasn’t stepping back from presenting entirely and will still be on our television screens occasionally.

“As I adjust to managing my condition, I will carry on my less disruptive work commitments and continue maintaining a healthy lifestyle and training so I can get back to my normal routine quickly,” she added.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Kirsty!