Celebrity MasterChef 2022: All you need to know about who is on the show

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 fans wondering who is on the show this year are in for a treat as the BBC has confirmed its all-star line up.

A fresh batch of 20 celebrities are set to battle it out in the kitchen to be in with the chance of impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with their tasty dishes.

If you watched the final of MasterChef 2021 (opens in new tab) you will know that making it to the final is not easy, let alone being crowned MasterChef winner like Tom Rhodes or have success like some of the past contestants (opens in new tab)

Speaking about the 2022 line-up, Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

So we look at which celebrities hope to rise to the challenge...

Who is in Celebrity MasterChef this year?

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas, 38, is best known for his role on Coronation Street but he will be hoping fans tune in to see how he fairs outside soapland.

Explaining why he wanted to take part, he said, "Life’s all about stepping outside your comfort zone setting yourself a challenge this one certainly ticked that box."

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Lisa Snowdon

This Morning's resident fashion girl Lisa Snowdon, 50, is donning her apron in the hope of creating some of this season's tastiest dishes.

She shared, "So THIS is happening!! 💥 I’m so excited to tell you all that I will be taking part in this years Celebrity @masterchefuk !!

I have hated keeping this a secret from you, please forgive me!?



You all know I love my food and this show so wish me luck!



It’s coming soon to @bbc & @bbciplayer with the legends that are

@johntorodecooks & @greggawallace ahhhhh can’t wait!!



Going to get hot in that kitchen! 🥵"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Danny Jones

McFly singer Danny Jones, 36, is venturing onto the other side having been judge on The Voice Kids - he will be putting himself under the spotlight. He told fans, "Toniiiiiiight I’m a rock n roll…..Chef!??

Loved every minute of this bad boy.

How far do you reckon it got? 🤘🏻

Had a proper laugh with everyone involved especially @johntorodecooks @greggawallace & @1jimmybullard

#MasterChefUK #CelebrityMasterChef"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Richard Blackwood

Actor and comedian Richard Blackwood, 50, is no stranger to TV, having landed roles on EastEnders. He's hoping to make it big on this show, he told his fans, "It’s Finally Announced! People I am one of the contestants on Celebrity Masterchef! Please make sure you tune in! Recognising the blessings always 🙏🏾"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Chris Eubank

The former World Boxing Champion will be hoping to make all the rounds when he steps into the MasterChef kitchen. Let's hope his food is a K.O with the judges - for all the right reasons.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Cliff Parisi

The 62-year-old actor is a familiar face on TV, having formerly played the character of Minty on EastEnders and he's set to go head to head with the other contestants when he takes to the kitchen. He said, "Anyone for dinner?! Excited to announce my participation in this years #celebritymasterchefuk Tune in to see my trials, tribulations and crazy creations!"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Gareth Malone OBE

The TV presenter and musician, 46, known best for his television appearance in The Choir, which focuses on singing and introducing choral music to new participants. Speaking about his new venture he simply put, "Does this need any explanation?

Watch out! Super exciting!🍴 🥄 🔪"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Jimmy Bullard

The former professional footballer, 43, will be hoping to score big in the cookery stakes but will he last full-time? Tune in to find out.

Jimmy joked, "Get on this one! The Bulldog is in the Kitchen on @MasterChefUK and @BBCiPlayer One of the best things I’ve ever done! Honestly guys get involved as this is tv gold coming soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Massive thanks to @johntorodecooks @greggawallace and some very special people who helped me along the way (to be revealed!) Pie & Mash anyone? 🥧🥔"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Kae Kurd

Comedian Kae, 32, will hoping he doesn't become a 'joke' on the reality cookery contest. He told his followers, "Cats out the bag I’m on #CelebrityMasterChef @masterchefuk coming soon to bbc one and @bbciplayer"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Katya Jones

Ahead of returning to Strictly Come Dancing with the new pros (opens in new tab), Katya, will be swapping the Cha-cha-cha for showing what she can do on the chopping board.

She shared, "Ok the News is out @masterchefuk here I come and I can’t wait for you to see how I get on because I love to get creative in the kitchen and not just on the dance floor.

Coming soon to @bbcone and @bbciplayer

Let’s just hope that @johntorodecooks @greggawallace are impressed with my moves in the kitchen."

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Kirsty Gallacher

Kirsty, 46, quit GB News (opens in new tab) and is making her return to screen in a different capacity, as contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. she simply put, "So this is happening, I cannot wait! So wonderful to be a part of this very special show @masterchefuk."

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Kitty Scott-Claus

British drag performer Kitty, 30, won't be able to hide from critique when it comes to cooking. We can't wait to see what delightful dishes are served up. Kitty warned, "Get that fire extinguisher ready and get out the kitchen cus I’m so thrilled to announce I am competing on this years Celebrity @masterchefuk ! "

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Lesley Joseph

Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph, 76, will hope to be keeping cool in the kitchen and not ruffle any feathers.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Adam Pearson

The 37-year-old TV presenter and actor is rolling up his sleeves in the hope of creating a culinary masterpiece in the kitchen. He said, "Well the news is out, the rumours are true - I, @adam_pearson_tv am sharpening my knifes and taking part in @masterchefuk



"Will @greggawallace and @johntorodecooks like my food? Who knows!



Can I even cook? Who cares!



Never heard of me? Shut up!



This is going to be great, I’ll either win the whole thing, or set the disabled community back a few years, though either way I’m going to have fun!"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Melanie Blatt

Former All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, 43, is returning to the screens to tickle judges tastebuds with her cooking. Speaking ahead of her appearance, she said, "I can’t believe this is actually happening! @masterchefuk is one of my all time favourite shows , I’ve watched every series so to be a contestant is a dream come true ! Coming soon to @bbcone and @bbciplayer #masterchefuk #celebritymasterchef"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Nancy Dell'Olio

Media personality Nancy, 60, is so excited about taking part in this new series, she said, "The news is out! I’m excited to announce I’ll be participating in this year's Celebrity MasterChef! 😉🥰'

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Paul Chuckle

As the one remaining half of the Chuckle Brothers, Paul Chuckle is swapping his catch phrase 'to me, to you' as he takes on the culinary challenges.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

MoJo

Reality star MoJo is star of Peckham's Finest on ITV2 and she's got friends in high places having performed with musician Lizzo. But MoJo will be going solo as she takes centre stage on this new cooking show.

She shared, "I’m so excited to announce, coming soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer - they let your girl in the kitchen! @MasterChefUK @bbciplayer I’m literally buzzing as I type this!! Major bucket list moment for me 🥳🥳🥳❤️👩🏾‍🍳"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Faye Winter

The former Love Island star, 24, is an estate agent from Devon who took part in the reality love series in 2021 - finishing third place with her partner Teddy Soares. Speaking about her next challenge, she said, "Seeming as I cope so incredibly well under pressured environments @masterchefuk was clearly going to be the next challenge I signed up for!"

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Clarke Peters

This 70-year-old American actor is swapping scripts for a sieve as he gets ready to rustle up some tasty treats in the kitchen.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2021?

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 (opens in new tab) was won by Kadeena Cox (opens in new tab). Fresh from taking part in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Kadeena blew judges away with her culinary creations. But who will steal the spotlight from her for this year's trophy?

Celebrity MasterChef is coming this summer to BBC One.