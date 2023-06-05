Leigh-Anne Pinnock marries boyfriend Andre Gray in Jamaica wedding, according to reports

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has married her boyfriend in a beachfront ceremony in Jamaica, according to insiders.

The Little Mix singer reportedly wed her partner, Andre Gray, on the Caribbean island over the weekend. It's understood that Pinnock, who has been in a relationship with the Watford footballer since 2016, said 'I do' in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

According to The Mirror, the 31-year-old's destination wedding featured an idyllic beach reception complete with reggae music, refreshing cocktails and plenty of sunshine. Her Little Mix bandmate, Jade Thirlwall, was believed to also be present for the special occasion.

Speculation that Pinnock and Gray's wedding date was close erupted on Friday after the English singer shared a touching video of the couple and their two-year-old twins playing on the shore in Jamaica.

The update comes just days after the 31-year-old shared a video from her hen party, which was also held in Jamaica, with her 10m followers on Instagram. In the clip, Pinnock can be seen toasting her friends with mimosas, posing in a white bikini and netted sarong, and dancing under the sun on the beach.

"We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams 🥹 I love these women more then humanly possible ❤️ and shit I'm getting married y'al," she captioned the post.

For the wedding itself, it's reported that Pinnock wore a fitted white bridal dress while Gray went for a crisp white shirt and dress trousers. It has also been said that the couple each had a song written and performed specially for them in celebration of the momentous event.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gray proposed to Pinnock during a romantic movie night in their garden in May 2020, after the A-list duo had already been together for four years. In 2021, The X Factor alumnus took to Instagram to share a video of the moment her boyfriend popped the question. At the time, Pinnock was already pregnant with their twins.

"5 years, 2 fur babies, engaged and creating life," she captioned the clip. "We are so, so blessed."

Pinnock gave birth to two twin babies in August 2021, confirming on Instagram the joyful news that she and Gray were officially parents.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here... 16/08/21," she wrote. Pinnock and Gray have chosen to keep their children's names and gender private, but have occasionally shared photos of them with their faces concealed on social media.