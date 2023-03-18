Lewis Capaldi promises to ‘bare all’ as he releases first trailer for upcoming Netflix documentary: Everything we know about How I’m Feeling Now

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has released the first trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now, promising to "bare all" despite being nervous to share such intimate details of his life.

The singer announced earlier this month that he had granted Netflix 'exclusive' access to film his life for a documentary, with the one hour and 36 minute film depicting the last two and a half years of his life and career.

Lewis, who has always been candid about his personal life, promised to "bare all" in this Netflix show, sharing his struggles with Tourette's Syndrome, anxiety and the pressure of writing his new album.

Posting the trailer to Twitter, the star wrote, "Absolutely bricking it to show you the trailer for my @Netflix documentary 'How I'm Feeling Now'.

"[It] has been a weird two and a half years for me and it's all been captured in this film," he said before joking, "[It's] the most emotional film about an overweight guy since The Whale x."

Following the Tweet, fans were quick to praise the singer for his openness on topics such as mental health. One user replied to the Tweet, "Thank you for talking about such important things as mental health. I love you and I can't wait to see the full documentary," while another wrote, "You’re a precious soul. thank you for sharing all of this with us."

March 16, 2023

When does Lewis Capaldi’s How I’m Feeling Now documentary come out?

Lewis Capaldi's documentary How I'm Feeling Now is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April 2023. As the streamer hasn't announced a specific time for the premiere, it is assumed the documentary will hit Netflix at midnight on the 5th.

When he first shared the news about his documentary, Lewis posted a Netflix-centric promo video in which he dressed up as characters from the streaming platform’s various hit series including; Bridgerton, Wednesday, Squid Game and Money Heist. Despite the serious topics set to be covered in How I'm Feeling Now, the promo's jokey nature promised that Lewis' cheeky and non-serious character would still shine through throughout the Netflix film.

March 9, 2023

What is Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix documentary about?

Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now promises to be an 'intimate' and 'all-access' chronicle of 'Lewis Capaldi's journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star," according to the films Netflix description.

With a runtime of one hour and 36 minutes, the documentary will be the most in-depth portrait of the Scottish singer released so far, with Netflix promising to include never-before-seen footage of Lewis' life.

The documentary team has followed Lewis for the past two-and-a-half years, filming him as he started working on his second album and navigated balancing his fame with an ordinary life at home. The documentary will be released just one month before Lewis' second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,' set for release on 19 May, comes out.