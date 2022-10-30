Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill for season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the 29th of October, it was announced that Netflix's hit fantasy show The Witcher had been renewed for a fourth season, but the shock news that Henry Cavill will not return as blonde haired protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, has fans reeling.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Cavill announced his departure and broke the news of his replacement. He wrote, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Who is Liam Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth is the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, who is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Universe, and has starred in hit blockbusters such as The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence. More recently, Hemsworth starred alongside Christoph Waltz in the series 'Most Dangerous Game' and will star in Russell Crowe’s upcoming thriller 'Poker Face.'

Some may recognise Liam Hemsworth's name thanks to his previous relationship with singer and Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, who he first met on the set of the 2010 film, The Last Song. The pair dated on and off for nearly a decade before they got married in December 2018. The marriage did not last long, with the pair calling it quits in August 2019.

Speaking about his new role in the Netflix show, Liam said, "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Why has Henry Cavill stepped down from The Witcher?

While no set reason for Henry Cavill's departure from The Witcher has been announced, the actor is in high demand and is likely stepping down due to other filming commitments. The news of him hanging up his Witcher boots came after the internet-breaking announcement that he would be reprising his iconic role as Superman in the DC Universe, a role that may have prompted his departure from the Netflix show.

Most recently, Henry Cavill has starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown, of Strange Things fame, in 'Enola Holmes 2' which releases on Netflix on the 4th of November this year, and has also signed on to Guy Ritchie's upcoming project 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.'

Cavill has starred as the brooding blonde-haired monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher since the Netflix series first debuted back in December 2019. He will still star in the show’s upcoming third season but it will be the actor’s last.

(Image credit: Jay Maidment)

When will season three of The Witcher be released?

Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher will be released in Summer 2023. The show's renewal was announced at Netflix’s Tudum event, an event for Netflix fans, as well as in social media post that cryptically told fans, ‘The Time of Contempt is night.’

A plot summary shared by Netflix summed up the third season by saying, "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

"They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

While there is a significant wait until the show will again hit the silver-screen, fans of the show can still get their fix of mythical monsters and mischievous magic in December 2022 with the release of a prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin.