Little Mix all set to release solo albums next year amid split rumours

A close friend of the Little Mix girls has revealed all three of them are planning on releasing a solo album next year, amid rumours Little Mix are set to split.

With Jesy Nelson having recently taken an ‘extended break’ before quitting the band, speculation has been rising as to whether the remaining stars—Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock—will continue as a trio or go their separate ways.

And now their producer, Biff Stannard, has let slip that all of the girls are planning solo projects for when their tour ends in Spring.

Speaking on Steve Anderson’s music show, Such A Good Feeling, he revealed, “I love the fact that their voices have just got better and better. When Jade was here recently she was doing stuff, and she just does a guide and you think ‘that’s okay’, and then she does it properly and you think, ‘F***ing hell, god, she can sing!'”

He went on to add, “I’m so excited for all… I think they’re all doing a solo record,” before realising his slip up and saying, “You might have to cut that out… but as far as I know they are.”

It’s been a turbulent few months for Little Mix, with the arrival of Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s babies, plus an ongoing feud with former bandmate Jesy Nelson—who recently claimed she ‘mentally bullied’ herself to ‘starve’ during her time in the band—it feels like the women could be set to go on different paths.

It’s also been claimed that Jade Thirlwall, 27, is being eyed by bosses at the BBC for a series of hosting gigs – after impressing them during Little Mix: The Search and her appearance on Drag Race UK.

A source told The Sun, “Jade has everything to make a great presenter — she can read an autocue while also being a bit ­spontaneous and funny. Not to forget she’s very easy on the eye.”

To add fuel to the fire, their most recent album, Between Us, has been dubbed a “goodbye album” by hardcore fans.

“Little Mix can’t split. If between us is a goodbye album, I might as well stop listening to music.”

But another fan suggested the girls might just take a break. “I don’t think Little Mix will ever actually properly split up, but it does make sense for them to take a break after Between Us. They have 3 newborns to raise and have been working non-stop for a decade, I think they deserve a well-rested break. #LittleMix #BetweenUs.”

We hope that’s the case!