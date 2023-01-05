Loose Women receives Ofcom complaints after Katie Piper calls Gothic Baby nursery 'toxic'

Loose Women has received backlash after Katie Piper criticized a 'Gothic baby' nursery as 'toxic' during a discussion with her fellow panelists on a recent episode.

The ITV daytime show has been hit by complaints from viewers over a December segment on parenting, which focused on a TikTok of an Addams Family-inspired nursery. The clip was posted by American mother and former WWE wrestler Rebecca Hardy, who decided to decorate her entire house with dark furnishings as a tribute to Wednesday on Netflix.

While the morbid aesthetic has been praised by some folks online, not everyone has been so impressed. Speaking on Loose Women with co-hosts Kaye Adams, Judi Love, and Nadia Swahala on December 22, Katie Piper didn't hold back when it came to criticizing Hardy's spooky taste.

"The cot's a tomb!" Katie Piper said, adding, "You can't put your child in a grave!"

The British author and TV personality also argued that "babies don't like" interiors that are "all black and dark", before admitting that the "toxic" design gave her "satanic vibes" and "bad energy."

Piper's comments have recirculated this week after Hardy posted a tongue-in-cheek clap-back to the Loose Women episode on her TikTok. In the hilarious clip, the 36-year-old responds via her 'daughter', who is called 'Ever' but is affectionately known in the family as 'Eevee.'

"I wake up to find a television talk show in the UK has been speaking ill of gothic baby,” she says in a comically ominous voice over. "To this I say, move over Camilla, there’s a new Queen now - it’s me." She also uploaded another video in which she accused the Loose Women presenters of 'mom shaming' her.

It has now been revealed that the ITV show has received 62 complaints regarding Piper's comments, which have been slammed by some viewers as judgemental and ill-informed.

"Goths are some of the nicest people, often more accepting of others and super friendly. Shame on you @loosewomen, especially @KatiePiper_ for spewing rubbish on such a platform, encouraging ridiculous stereotypes about a wonderful community,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Hardy also called out the Loose Women panelists for failing to understand that the viral TikTok video about her 'Gothic Baby' is a "skit."

"It seems like every single thing about this story they’ve gotten wrong or they’ve painted their own assumptions," she added.