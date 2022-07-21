Love Island 2022 receives more than 3,000 Ofcom complaints after 'Mad Movies' segment

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ofcom has received over 3,000 complaints from Love Island viewers after the Mad Movies and Snog Marry Pie challenges.

Love Island 2022 (opens in new tab) is facing major backlash, as Ofcom receives over 3,000 complaints over ‘misogynistic’ behavior and ‘bullying,’ following the return of the Mad Movies and Snog Marry Pie challenges.

Viewers of ITV2’s hit dating show have been calling out the behaviour of several of the Islanders, with just over a week left before the Love Island 2022 final (opens in new tab). Viewers and a number of charities have complained over the alarming ‘misogynistic’ and ‘bullying behaviour’ following the return of the show's notorious tasks.

The Mad Movie's challenge saw the islanders view clips of their 'unseen' antics during Casa Amor and the week following - with the likes of Luca Bish having an explosive reaction after seeing Gemma Owen's clip. With several of the other male contestants being accused of 'double standards' over their treatment of both Tasha and Ekin-Su.

Following the conclusion of the Mad Movies challenge on Sunday's (July 17th) episode - the government watchdog received a whopping 2,481 complaints, with viewers citing the reasons as ‘alleged misogynistic behaviour' from some of the male islanders.

Meanwhile, in the latest round of evictions, two islanders were voted off the show last night (opens in new tab).

After the airing of the 'Snog Marry Pie' game the following day, Ofcom then received a further 413 complaints, this time with viewers claiming the episode featured, ‘alleged bullying and misogynistic behavior' again from the men in the villa.

In response to viewer outcry, a number of charities like Women’s Aid and Refuge have released statements.

Women’s Aid has announced that they are in talks with ITV over the claims with Tessa Parker, Head of Communications and Media Relations at the organisation saying, “This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.”

Refuge has also called out the show, with a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram, that read, “Refuge is increasingly concerned about the misogynistic and abusive behaviours being displayed in this year’s series of Love Island.

“Love Island has a huge audience, particularly amongst young people and Refuge urge the producers of the show to recognise and respond to abusive behaviour when it happens.

"Popular culture has an important role to play in challenging these behaviours rather than perpetuating them.” They too have offered their input to Love Island producers.

ITV has now responded to Goodto.com's request for comment, stating: "We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders. Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.

"At the same time, we also have a duty of care towards the Islanders, none of whom have any means of defending themselves against these highly damaging labels, as well as a duty of care towards their next of kin, and we are naturally concerned that this could provoke a negative response on social media."

ITV concluding their response, saying, "Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions. We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our Islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment."