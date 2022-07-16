Who left Love Island last night - and which islanders could make it to the finals?
After yet another brutal public vote, two islanders were sent packing.
You may well be wondering who left Love Island last night if you missed the most recent installment of the hit ITV show
As we inch closer to the Love Island 2022 final (opens in new tab), the drama is certainly hotting up in the Mallorcan villa with more and more contestants heading for the door.
Earlier this week, Jacques O'Neill quit Love Island just days after this year's dramatic Casa Amor. Prior to that, Chyna Mils and Jay Younger were voted out of the series.
Last night, two more islanders were sent packing following a surprise public vote, which saw Summer Botwe, Tasha Ghouri, Coco Lodge, Andrew Le Page, Josh Le Grove, and Deji Adeniyi at risk.
Who left Love Island last night?
On July 15th, it was revealed that Coco and Josh had received the least amount of votes from the public, and would therefore be leaving the island. It seems the outcome was expected by both contestants. “I knew that was coming, I don’t know how,” Josh said as his name was read out by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
Meanwhile, Coco assured the other girls she was “ok” after finding out that she would be the next to be axed from the series. “I’ve accepted it, I think it was the right time for me. There’s no one in here for me,” she said before joking later on that she will be waiting for boys to slide into her DMs when she gets home.
One islander who didn’t take the news particularly well, however, was Billy Brown, a Casa Amor bombshell who considered Josh his “best mate” in the villa. He told the cameras, “Me and Josh, we had a strong friendship. The two weeks I’ve been with him feel like years. He was my best mate in here.”
Who is left on Love Island?
The contestants still in the Love Island villa and who stand a chance of making it to the finals are as follows:
- Adam Collard
- Luca Bish
- Gemma Owen
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri
- Andrew Le Page
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Paige Thorne
- Danica Taylor
- Billy Brown
- Summer Botwe
- Deji Adeniyi
Anna Bailey is the editor of GoodTo. She joined the team in June 2018 but has been a lifestyle writer and online editor for more than 14 years. Career highlights include Lifestyle Editor at ITV.com, Features Editor at MSN UK and Digital Lifestyle Editor for UKTV. Anna has always loved attending weddings and big family occasions. She combined this interest with her passion for interviewing people about the subjects that matter to them most to become a wedding and baby naming celebrant, fully accredited by Humanists UK.
