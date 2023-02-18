Love Island star Kaz Crossley confirms she is 'safe' after her 'terrifying experience' in Dubai jail

Former Love Island finalist Kaz Crossley has confirmed she is 'safe' following her release from jail in Dubai. Fans of the reality star, who made it to the final of the 2018 series of Love Island, were shocked to find out she had been detained in Dubai over alleged drugs offences.

Crossley, 27, was held in custody by Dubai authorities for four days after being arrested at Abu Dhabi airport while waiting for a connecting flight to Thailand. Following her arrest, a source told The Sun, “She was looking forward to getting back to Thailand where she has been doing voluntary work and all of a sudden she is languishing in a Dubai jail. Everyone knows how strict they are about drugs over there. She must be terrified."

She has now been released and took to Instagram to reassure her followers that she is ok, thanking them for their messages of support.

Why was Kaz Crossley arrested in Dubai?

Kaz Crossley was arrested in Dubai 'on suspicion of drug offences' as authorities wished to question her about a video allegedly showing the star doing drugs at a party in 2020 while she was in the country. She was held in Dubai's Central Prison and questioned about the video for four days.

The video was filmed in 2020 during the height of the UK's Covid-19 restrictions and appeared to show Crossley snorting a line of white powder at a party. She was just one of many influencers who had travelled to Dubai for 'work purposes' when travel was banned for UK citizens during the country's lockdown.

After she was jailed, Crossley was reportedly left in the dark about why she was being arrested as there was no translator available to tell her. She said she was only allowed to send one email to tell her friends and family she had been imprisoned and was not even allowed to take shower.

The Sun reported that Crossley told friends she was locked up with 30 other women in the prison in 30C heat. She has since described the ordeal as 'the most terrifying experience of my life', according to The Sun.

A friend told The Daily Mail, "She's very shaken up, the very worst thoughts were going through her mind. You see stories of Brits being banged up for years and years in these countries over drugs issues.

"She didn't have drugs, but she had been associated with someone else police are looking into from a previous trip, and that's why they arrested her."

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EYC LTD)

Has Kaz Crossley been released from jail in Dubai?

Kaz Crossley was released from jail in Dubai on Friday 17 February without charge. She has since took to Instagram to thank fans for their support but said she would not be speaking about her experience for the time being. She said, "I am safe, thank you for all your kind messages. I want to take some time to reflect before I comment on the past few days. [I'm] Grateful for so much right now, we are so blessed.'"

In a statement released on Friday 17 February following her release, her agent said, "Kaz has fully cooperated with officials and is free to continue her journey. Kaz was travelling through Abu Dhabi on her way to Thailand, where she was stopped by UAE police and taken in for questioning in relation to a matter that is not directly related to her but officials felt she could assist in their enquiries."